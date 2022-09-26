River City Roundup

This week in the River City, the 2nd Street Festival is back, there’s a quilting exhibition in Glen Allen, Viva RVA! returns, the Black History Museum & Cultural Center has a new exhibit, Oktoberfest comes to North Side, and a city hotel has gone to the dogs. Enjoy!

One of the sure signs of fall is the annual 2nd Street Festival, held in Richmond’s Jackson Ward. It’s been a minute since I’ve ventured out into a crowd like this, for obvious reasons, but this year’s event has some good excuses for an extended visit. On the schedule is a set from hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash, who was part of the rap group known for the hits “The Message” and “White Lines,” and a tribute to Prince performed by local favorite Anthony Cosby Jr., along with jazz from The Marvin Taylor Experience. The free festival starts on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a parade at 11:30 a.m. and continues on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

I had the honor of meeting and writing about the multitalented members of the Kuumba Afrikan American Quilting Guild in 2019 and was excited to see what they’ve been up to since then. Their new exhibition, “Kaleidoscope: Rekindling a History,” which opened last week in the Gumenick Gallery at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, did not disappoint. In addition to their handcrafted, one-of-a-kind quilts — in reimagined traditional patterns and modern free-form creations — the guild members also share intricately beaded jewelry, dolls and pine-needle baskets. The free exhibition continues through Nov. 13.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia celebrates the lives and legacies of Black Virginians in its new 40th-anniversary exhibition, “Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality,” on view through April 29, 2023. The presentation, curated by author and historian Elvatrice Belsches, delves into the varying threads of history from before slavery ended to the present day. Using artifacts and more than 100 photographs, the Black experience in Virginia is examined through the categories of bondage and freedom, education, commerce and the press, the military, and the arts and entertainment.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Viva RVA!, a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ Pride, returns this Saturday, Oct. 1, at Diversity Richmond. This free, family-friendly event is a cultural experience with music, food and art. Offerings this year include free dance lessons with Salsa Guy Richmond; live music from Kadencia, Quatro na Bossa and Serenata RVA; and a children’s music program with Tony Corsano of TonyTunes. Artist Alfonso Pérez Acosta created a painting for the event that depicts members of the Latino LGBTQ+ community and their allies in an embrace, a theme for this year’s celebration. The original artwork sold during a fundraising auction, but you can snag a reproduction print during the event.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

If the thought of hundreds of dachshunds frolicking around a hotel ballroom doesn’t make you smile, I don’t know what will. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Dachtoberfest will descend upon the Delta Hotel downtown, bringing with it wiener dog races, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more. And the fun is not limited to doxies — all dogs are welcome to attend. The event is organized by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation, a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health and care. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Parsley potatoes, kielbasa smoked by pros and homemade mustards? Count me in. It seems Bavarian-themed festivities are popping up left and right, but in North Side, one crew is doing things a bit differently and cranking up the smokers. On Sunday, Oct. 2, cafe/barbecue joint The Smoky Mug welcomes fall with a German-inspired Oktoberfest celebration. From 4 to 8 p.m. the Brookland Park Boulevard pitmasters are serving up a fiery feast that also includes pork steak, jagerwurst and kraut to boot. On deck to pair with the festive eats: suds from North Side neighbors Tabol Brewing, wines and themed cocktails.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

Umphrey’s McGee comes to Maymont on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Gallery5’s third annual Difftober, with music from local and internationally known artists, takes place Saturday, Oct. 1.

The State Fair of Virginia returns to The Meadow Event Park through Oct. 2.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.