River City Roundup

For a cinematic taste of the world right here in town, the Richmond International Film Festival features a packed schedule of film screenings, music events and special guests. Additional happenings include a flower show, a fine-art auction, a run that traverses 400 years of Black history and a discussion of life on other planets. Enjoy!

The 12th Annual Richmond International Film Festival lights up local screens and stages at multiple venues from Sept. 26-Oct. 1. RIFF will premiere 196 films from 20 countries in a kaleidoscope of various visions. You can also experience more than 30 musical performances, including an evening of hip-hop, R&B, and soul from 6 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Vagabond’s Rabbit Hole downtown. At Richmond’s Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, is the HeartStrings Music Festival, headlined by Jon Russell of The Head and The Heart.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Do aliens exist? The desiccated E.T. lookalikes shown recently in Mexico may be unconvincing, but the universe is huge, so the chances that there’s something, somewhere are pretty good, right? On Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton location, University of Virginia assistant professor and astronomer Matthew Pryal will discuss what we’ve found and how we’re looking for other planets that might sustain life. Part of the Profs & Pints series, the event begins at 6 p.m. Advance tickets cost $13.50 ($17 day of).

—Mark Newton, News Editor

If you’re a gardenista, blooming horticulturalist or just love floral design, you won’t want to miss Ebb & Flow, the Garden Club of America Zone VII Flower Show at The Bolling Haxall House on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by the James River Garden Club, the exhibition, inspired by the unique ecosystem of the James River, highlights conservation and preservation efforts in and around the river. Entries include floral design, horticulture, photography and the botanical arts by GCA members from 18 member clubs in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina. You can also get a jump on holiday shopping in the garden club’s River Run Boutique on Sept. 26 and 27. Admission is free.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

It’s not always easy for local galleries to raise funds, but Artspace is looking to meet supporters wherever they are by hosting its 8th Annual Fine Art Auction both in person and online. The curated silent auction pieces are on exhibit in Artspace’s Main Gallery and at Boyd Realty Group (both in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center) through Sept. 30, concluding with the Full Moon Cabaret Gala, featuring appetizers, drinks, live music from Professor Bless’ Blue Orpheus Cabaret and a costume contest. Also included in the auction are works by Richmond artists including Elizabeth Coffey, Blythe King and Amie Oliver (better half of Richmond magazine’s own Harry Kollatz Jr.). Tickets are $25.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The second annual Run Richmond 16.19 is a run like no other, spanning 400 years of Black history in under three hours. The 10-mile (or 16.19-kilometer) course begins at Kanawha Plaza at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. A shorter 3.85-mile (or 6.19-kilometer) run/walk departs at 8:45 a.m. The courses trace the sacrifices and achievements of the African American community through a series of historic signs with QR codes linking to short educational videos. Runners who don’t feel like stopping can access an audio guide through the RaceJoy app narrated by Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou. The courses end at Kanawha Plaza with post-race festivities including food, live music, vendors and a drumming circle.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

Farther Afield

Less than an hour away at Woodford’s Dominion Raceway is Xtreme Xperience, offering the opportunity to drive an exotic supercar like a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche or Corvette on the track, Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

