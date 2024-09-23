River City Roundup

Global sounds are converging in RVA this week, thanks to the 20th Richmond Folk Festival, the Richmond International Film Festival and the Festival of India. Also in the days ahead, encounter scientific breakthroughs, a play that goes West and a powerfully nostalgic pop-up. Enjoy!

Who needs Sundance or Cannes when we have the Richmond International Film Festival? A dozen years in, RIFF has become one of the largest events of its kind in the mid-Atlantic. Running Sept. 24-29 at locations across Richmond, the festival will screen 170 films from the U.S. and 25 other countries, present 30 musical performances, and host a dozen panels and events, including a red-carpet awards ceremony. Tickets range from $10 (single film) to $375 (VIP pass).

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

The development of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines quickly and effectively protected millions during the pandemic (by the way, an updated shot is now available), but this was only possible thanks to decades of scientific research. In “Hacks for Human Cells,” the latest iteration of the Profs & Pints series at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton site, University of Richmond associate biology professor Angie Hilliker will discuss what else gene therapy could potentially cure, such as cancer, and what her research lab at UR is uncovering. Doors for the Wednesday, Sept. 25, talk open at 6 p.m., and tickets start at $14.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

I’m a true sucker for nostalgia, so Jackson Ward wine bar Penny’s is tugging at my elementary school heartstrings with a forthcoming pop-up fueled by the fiercest squad of super-powered sisters around. Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup will come to life during “Powerpuff Girls” Pop-up for Pride on Sept. 26. A celebration of the queer community, the gathering promises five themed dishes inspired by the animated trio — and even a few of the show’s infamous villains — paired with five natural wines. Held from 5 to 9 p.m., the event is first come, first served, with resos encouraged but not required.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

According to our own Harry Kollatz Jr., the Richmond Folk Festival began as a “baptism of mud” on a rain-soaked Friday evening in October 2005. The first day’s turnout was less than stellar, but 7,000 festivalgoers ultimately attended during that inaugural weekend. This year, from Sept. 27-29, more than 200,000 people are expected to converge along Richmond’s downtown riverfront for the 20th anniversary of the beloved celebration of cultures and traditions. Featuring six stages and more than 30 artists, the festival offers the chance to hear Tuareg guitar from Bombino, soul blues from Eddie Cotton Jr. and Indonesian gamelan music from Peni Candra Rini. And there’s plenty more to experience during the free three-day fest (with donations encouraged), including food, traditional crafts, storytelling and dance.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Greater Richmond Convention Center’s halls will be filled with the smells of samosas, the sights of bhangra dancing and the flair of Indian culture as the Festival of India takes over this weekend. The celebration, attracting some 20,000 visitors last year, has carried on for more than four decades and brought traditional music, food, arts and culture to RVA since its inception. The activities (including tons of family-focused crafts and events) are held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission is free, with food and other items available for purchase.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

In Sam Shepard’s “True West,” onstage at Firehouse Theatre through Oct. 5, Rusty Wilson directs Landon Nagel and Stevie Rice alternating the roles as semi-estranged brothers Austin and Lee. Austin is a writer about to see his next script go into film production, while his drifter brother wants in on the action and has ideas of his own. There is collision and transformation, and in the dark, coyotes howl. The Cadence Theatre production is dedicated to the memory of Carol Piersol, the founding artistic director of Firehouse. Tickets are $35 to $40.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

