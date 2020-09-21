River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month virtually at the annual ¿Que Pasa? Festival, take a self-guided tour of the city with The Valentine, spice up your running game and enjoy fine food stateside at a pinxtos pop-up.

The annual ¿Que Pasa? festival continues online for the rest of September, which is Hispanic Heritage Month. Every day of the week, videos will be uploaded to the festival site at 10 a.m., with featured topics including virtual vacations, education, Latino musicians and entertainers, games, and cooking demonstrations. The festival continues until Oct. 15, closing with a virtual job fair and gala.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

2020 has been quite a ride, and though travel abroad has ceased for the time being, we can sip Spanish wine, feast on Basque fare and dream. Secco Wine Bar — which is currently operating as a market with house-made pastas and snacks — hopes to lend a helping hand. On Saturday, Sept. 26, Chef Julie Heins is in the kitchen for a pinxtos pop-up featuring a menu of vegetarian, pescatarian and jamon-heavy options. Takeout tapas deserves wine, so be sure to check out the hand-picked selections. Tickets are available now.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Spice up your life with a 5K run, walk, stroll or jog on a route of your choice and get a T-shirt, too, by participating in the Pumpkin Spice 5K, courtesy of Richmond Sports Backers. The nonprofit has staged several virtual events since the onset of the pandemic; registration for the Pumpkin Spice event is open now through the end of next month and costs $17. T-shirts will be sent out beginning in October.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Though The Valentine suspended its popular Richmond History Tours when the pandemic began, the museum recently released a slate of self-guided walking tours in time to enjoy the crisp fall weather. Each tour includes directions, route details and the history of sites along the way. Choose from walking tours of Capitol Square, Jackson Ward’s murals and Oregon Hill or a driving tour of Richmond’s cemeteries. The Jackson Ward mural tour, for example, covers just 10 blocks but is full of history. Make a day of it by grabbing a takeout lunch from an area restaurant and heading to the river for a picnic.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

Lunch Break Science, a series of lectures at the Science Museum of Virginia, takes aim at hurricanes this week.

Hear the story of Patrick Henry and his “Give me liberty or give me death” speech from the church where it happened, online.

