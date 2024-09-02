River City Roundup

Many of us in Richmond are enjoying a day off today, and there’s plenty to do during the Labor Day break and beyond, including a music festival at Brambly Park, a discussion of constitutional freedoms with rapper Killer Mike, a special walking tour of Maymont, drifting at Richmond Raceway and a deep dive into an infamous courtroom spectacle. Enjoy!

As RVA celebrates the unofficial end of summer, there are still opportunities for outdoor fun. Today, Sept. 2, the Labor of Love music festival brings rock, bluegrass, pop and country sounds to Brambly Park in Scott’s Addition. Taking the stage are Pet Moose Project, Caroline Vain, Chris Leggett & The Copper Line, and other acts. Vendors and food and drink round out the experience. Doors open at 1 p.m., and tickets are $25, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Freedom Ukraine and the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike has been a part of some great collaborations in his career, joining forces with Outkast, Danger Mouse and rapper-producer El-P for their Run the Jewels project, to name a few. This Friday, Sept. 6, the Grammy winner is coming to Richmond with a new squad — experts from the American Civil Liberties Union, George Washington University and more — to explore “The Future of Free Expression” at the University of Richmond. The panel will talk about the constitutional freedoms afforded to Americans under the First Amendment. Journalist Bonnie Newman Davis joins UR professor Erik Nielson in moderating the discussion at the university’s Camp Concert Hall. The event is free, but tickets are required.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

In this year’s Richmond magazine Best & Worst readers survey, Maymont was voted one of the best places to take first-time visitors to the city, and a walking tour of the estate offered this month presents a chance to impress out-of-towners and locals alike with some newfound knowledge. Starting this Friday, Sept. 6, Maymont will guide visitors through the 100-acre public park’s gardens, arboretum, outbuildings and more. The one-hour tours are available each Friday through Sept. 27. Tickets are $15.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Was he at the center of a “deep, dark and wicked conspiracy?” Did Aaron Burr — a former vice president under Thomas Jefferson who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel — commit treason? In the summer of 1807, Richmond was at the center of one of the nation’s first legal dramas. Burr’s infamous trial was presided over by Chief Justice John Marshall. Learn more about this high-profile case during the “Treason Trial of Aaron Burr Court End Tour” hosted by Preservation Virginia and The Valentine at the homes of Marshall and one of Burr’s attorneys, John Wickham. There are four time slots offered Sept. 6 and 7, each beginning at the John Marshall House. Tickets are $25.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Flying Cars

If you combined NASCAR with off-road rally racing and sprinkled in a little “Fast & Furious”-style stunt driving, you’d get Nitrocross. Drivers in the mashup motorsport tumble, crash, drift and jump around a track that features sections of dirt and ramps as well as paved track — and, depending on the race, they may be driving a car with a gas engine or one that runs on electricity. Wild, right? Nitrocross is coming to Richmond Raceway Sept. 7-8, retrofitting the NASCAR track with dirt and jumps so crowds can enjoy all the high-flying excitement of an off-road race at the track. Tickets start at $45 and include access to the garages, Fan Zone activities and performances by the Nitro Circus stunt team.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

The Valentine hosts a Photographer Panel Sept. 5 in conjunction with its “Portraits: The ‘Style Weekly’ Photograph Archive” exhibition, continuing through May 26, 2025.

The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University unveils three new exhibitions during its Fall Premiere on Sept. 6.

Hopewell hosts live music, a fishing tournament, pontoon boat rides and more during its inaugural Rivers & Roads Festival Sept. 6-8.

Book People presents a reading and discussion with author Henry Wise about his debut novel, “Holy City,” on Sept. 7.

Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s 2024-25 MainStage season opens with “John & Jen” Sept. 7, with performances continuing through Sept. 28.

Music in the Park at Forest Hill Park features the Caribbean Beat sounds of Eastern Standard Time on Sept. 8.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.