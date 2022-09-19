River City Roundup

This week ushers in the first day of fall, and there’s plenty on tap in the River City in the days ahead: “Mean Girls” comes to the Altria Theater, there’s a night of soul and funk at the Get Tight Lounge, and The In Crowd performs at the Jazz Café at VMFA. Enjoy!

Actress and comedian Tina Fey’s cult-classic film “Mean Girls” was inspired by author Rosalind Wiseman’s self-help book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” and became a hit Broadway musical in 2017. Now is your chance to catch the hilarious, award-winning show when it stops at the Altria Theater this week, Sept. 20-25. The musical follows Cady Heron, who moves to suburban Illinois and finds herself in a group of frenemies known as the Plastics, led by Regina George. Heron gets more than she bargains for when she plots to end George’s popularity reign and learns lessons in friendship, love and, of course, when to wear pink.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

You can be among The In Crowd at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Dominion Energy Jazz Café, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The octet draws its inspiration not only from the recently departed Ramsey Lewis’ music, but also from the era of cool West Coast jazz, perfect music for an evening easing into autumn.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

When Skeme Richards got behind the turntables prior to my closing DJ set at a record show last year, some of the patrons stopped buying albums and started recording him with their phones, while others just stood and watched. Also known as the “Nostalgia King,” he’s not only a respected sound provider, but a comic book collector, writer and foodie with his own web series, “The Drop — A Conversation Over Beef.” Expect the Philadelphian to serve up generous helpings of ’70s soul and funk at “Can You Dig It?” a free performance at Get Tight Lounge on Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

I’m looking forward to exploring some of the historic country homes in Charles Cittie — now Charles City County — featured on the Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Back after a two-year hiatus, the annual tour organized by Westover Episcopal Church features six historic properties — private homes and gardens and plantation houses — in addition to the historic 18th-century church itself, constructed as the second home of the congregation established in the 1630s. Tickets are $45 to $50, and proceeds benefit the church and its outreach programs.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

