River City Roundup

This weekend’s autumnal equinox officially marks the start of fall, but there’s still plenty to experience outside: PrideFest at Brown’s Island, the Gatsby Afternoon Picnic at Wilton House Museum, Bier-Garden at Maymont and the State Fair of Virginia at The Meadow Event Park. Or head inside for Richmond Ballet’s “Carmina Burana” and poetry readings at the Richmond Public Library. Enjoy!

How individual are your strophes? Find out by getting your weekend started with some versifying. The Gellman Room of the Richmond Public Library’s Main Branch will resonate with metaphors composed by Virginians on Sept. 22. Co-hosts Lynda Fleet Perry and Tara Bray are among the 10 composers whose work was assembled in “The Southern Poetry Anthology, Volume IX: Virginia.” The evening is sure to offer adventurous contemplations of where we are in all those connotations and figurations. If you’ve not visited the library in a while, this is a fine way to reintroduce yourself, especially because this is RPL’s centennial. The event is free, but registration is required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Virginia Pride’s extended Summer of Pride culminates this weekend, but the end of the party just may be the most exciting part. On Friday, Sept. 22, Moore Kismet kicks things off for Pride After Dark at Ember Music Hall at 11:30 p.m. (Doors open at 8 p.m., and ticket prices range from $28 to $53.) Saturday’s PrideFest at Brown’s Island runs from noon to 8 p.m. The free event features singer and actress Tinashe and performances by Cookiee Kawaii and Zee Machine, as well as 120 vendors, a youth space and more. And on Sunday, Sept. 24, indie pop duo Tegan and Sara close things out on Brown’s Island beginning at 6:30 p.m. (Tickets range from $46 to $56.)

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Break out the lederhosen and lace up your dirndl, because Maymont’s Bavarian-style festival, Bier-Garden, is this weekend, Sept. 22-23. The all-ages outdoor event offers brats, pierogi and schnitzel; two custom craft brews from Bingo Beer Co. and Väsen and authentic Oktoberfest drafts from Paulaner; and live music from Pay Rent Brass Band (both days) and No BS! Brass (Saturday only). On Saturday, you’ll also find children’s activities, polka music and folk dancing. Admission is $10 ($5 for children ages 3 to 12).

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

I am ready to be swept off my feet as the Richmond Ballet teams up with the Richmond Symphony and The City Choir of Washington to present John Butler’s amazing “Carmina Burana.” A ballet of “brazen strength and hypnotizing passion,” and one of the Richmond Ballet’s most popular, the performance will feature a powerful and mesmerizing choral score by Carl Orff. Kicking off the evening will be Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong’s ballet “Thrive,” which explores the intensity of human connections, set to the music of British composer Oliver Davis. Performances run Sept. 22-24 at the Dominion Energy Center, and tickets start at $25.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

View larger-than-life pumpkins, take a spin on the Ferris wheel and enjoy fried … well, everything, during the State Fair of Virginia, Sept. 22-Oct. 1 at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell. This year’s theme, “Your Fair, Your Way,” highlights local agriculture with a Natural Resources Area, Taste of Virginia event, and farming and livestock displays. Some of my personal checklist items are visiting the guinea pigs at Young MacDonald’s Farm, taking in the stunt show (which features the Globe of Death this year) and sampling cheesecake on a stick. Tickets are $11.50 in advance, $15 to $16 during the fair (free for children 4 and under).

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

It’s the bee’s knees: Join the Art Deco Society of Virginia at Wilton House Museum to celebrate the return of its iconic fall bash, the Gatsby Afternoon Picnic, Saturday, Sept. 23. Don your finest flapper frocks, seersucker suits and straw boater hats, and pack a picnic elegant enough to tempt Jay and Daisy — or the “Downton Abbey” crowd. Enjoy a swell afternoon of food, music, vintage automobiles and more on the banks of the James River. Enter the Best Dressed, Best Picnic Display and Best Pie contests, and Charleston the day away to the 1920s sounds of the Grace Street Seven. Tickets are $20.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

