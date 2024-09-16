River City Roundup

This weekend ushers in the official start of fall as we mark the autumnal equinox. Get outside and celebrate the season at two music festivals, enjoy brews and foliage at Maymont, and tip your hat to a new exhibition at the Petersburg Area Art League. Enjoy!

The RVA East End Festival is back this Saturday, Sept. 21, celebrating Richmond Public Schools through music, dance, comedy, and other free, family-friendly activities. Since 2016, the event has raised over $450,000 for music and visual and performing arts programs at eight city schools. Check out performances by James “Saxsmo” Gates, Victor Haskins, No BS! Brass Band, chamber ensembles of the Richmond Symphony and others. The event takes place from noon to 9 p.m. at Chimborazo Park; if it rains, the fun moves to Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

Hot, fresh pretzels and brats + locally made mead and beer + midday temps in the 70s = fall at its finest. On Sept. 21 and 22, Maymont will host Bier-Garden, a German-inspired affair on the estate’s Carriage House lawn. From 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy live tunes from the Pay Rent Brass Band, sip on a pint or snag some pierogies. Plus, join in on the Chicken Dance, check out the Pint-sized Pups Parade and snag a handmade gift in the Marketplatz of Local Artisans. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 3 to 16; purchase tokens for drinks and snacks.

After a sold-out inaugural year, the Iron Blossom Music Festival is returning to The Training Center on Leigh Sept. 21-22. The event is two days of nonstop music, featuring the Turnpike Troubadours, Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Caamp, and many more performers. Plus, enjoy art, food and drinks during the fest. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Single-day tickets start at $135; weekend passes are $230 to $574.

The millinery of Joseph Ignatius Creegan and partner Rod Givens adorned a generation of discerning heads — including mine. When I receive the invariable query, “Where’d you get that hat?” I with delight reply, “It’s an Ignatius,” which then leads to a story. The creations made their way into theater, opera, television and film. Creegan died in 2022, but the Ignatius legacy continues with the Petersburg Area Art League’s exhibition “Around the Block: Ignatius Hats - The Petersburg Years 2003-2022.” Continuing through Oct. 6, this is a presentation and sale of the unusual and antique blocks, or heads, from Creegan’s collection.

