River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s editors share their picks for the week ahead, including yoga at The Diamond, a birthday celebration for John Marshall, a chance to run alone together for a good cause, a lecture on racial justice and a pop-up restaurant offering a special feast.

Like so many fundraisers during the pandemic, the RVA Cares 5K has gone virtual. Sign up through Sept. 19 and run, walk or do whatever on your own, at your convenience, and you’ll help the nonprofit Better2gether, which provides support to families with children who are coping with rare and complex illnesses. This is the second year for the event. It’s $25 for the 5K, or, if you want to help out but are disinclined to run, pay $25 and register for the Couch 5K.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Surveys suggest that some Americans’ interest in racial justice has waned in recent months as “protest fatigue” sets in after the waves of unrest this summer. Those who may be tired yet still care about the issues caused by systemic racism will be interested in Guy-Uriel Charles’ lecture at the University of Richmond, “We the (White) People,” on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. Charles, a professor of law at Duke University, will consider “whether our constitutional framework is capable of eradicating structural subordination” and other issues as part of the Emroch Lecture Series. This free virtual event will be held via Zoom.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

One of the things I’ve missed most over the past six months has been in-person yoga and fitness classes. I’ve discovered some good resources online, but sweating alone in my basement without the motivation of a live instructor is just not the same. On Saturday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m., Project Yoga Richmond will host a family-friendly yoga class for all abilities in the outfield at The Diamond. Mats will be placed at least 6 feet apart, and participants are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Tickets are $12, with proceeds benefitting PYR’s mission and outreach, which provides the healing power of yoga to those who may not otherwise have access. Namaste.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Since the end of July, The Jasper bar in Carytown has been hosting a series of rotating pop-ups from noodles via Slurp! Ramen to authentic Filipino fare from Auntie Ning’s. Another member of the “Friends and Family” kitchen series is the Mediterranean and Jewish food concept Susie & Esther. For the approaching Jewish holiday Rosh Hashana, they are ringing in the new year with a five-course feast — baked challah, beer-battered brisket and honey-apple crumble are all on the menu. Preorder a celebration for two or four by Tuesday, Sept. 15. Thirsty? The cocktail wizards at The Jasper have curated a special menu of libations to pair with dinner.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

One of most illustrious citizens of late 18th- and early 19th-century Richmond turns 265 this month. Join Preservation Virginia at the John Marshall House for a celebration marking John Marshall’s birthday on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. Best known as the fourth chief justice of the United States, Marshall also served in the Continental Army, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates and served as President John Adams’ Secretary of State. Visit the chief justice’s Marshall Street home — furnished with a collection of Marshall family antiques — on family-friendly tours, participate in arts and crafts activities and lawn games, and enjoy 18th-century inspired cupcakes from WPA Bakery. Masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be observed. Register before Monday, Sept. 21.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

The 5th Wall Theatre’s Porch Plays series begins Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. on the porch at 1517 Hanover Ave.

series begins Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. on the porch at 1517 Hanover Ave. The Afrikana Independent Film Festival returns with virtual screenings from Sept. 17-20.

returns with virtual screenings from Sept. 17-20. Local mystery author Howard Owen will talk about his book “Belle Isle” at Fountain Bookstore on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets available here.

