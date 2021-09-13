River City Roundup

As summer continues its slow fade into memory, a few events this week take advantage of the waning warm weather: The Virginia Opera performs at Topgolf, a film festival screens documentaries outside, and there’s a farm tour in Hanover and plant sale at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Inside, there’s a lecture on the legacy of Confederate monuments and a comic con at Regency mall. Enjoy the week!

The legacy of memorials commemorating Confederate soldiers and figures throughout the South is the subject taken up by Karen L. Cox, author and University of North Carolina Charlotte professor, in her latest work, “No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice.” She presents a free talk at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Library of Virginia Lecture Hall. Cox traces the origins of the monument movement and the transformation of history into mythology. Registration is encouraged.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The Afrikana Film Festival returns this week with a smaller slate of films and room for larger, safely distanced audiences. On the schedule this year is “Why This Moment,” a short film about the events of last summer in the city, screening at the Maymont Nature Center on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. and “Summer of Soul,” a documentary produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots, to be shown on the Carillon lawn at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The four-day festival also includes Midnight Movies & Mimosas at The Valentine on Sept. 18 and a screening of “The Seeds We Keep,” with dinner at a secret location and other films and events.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Calling all gardenistas: You’ll find everything you need for fall planting at the Lewis Ginter Fall PlantFest on Sept. 17 and 18. Shop for native plants, irises, day lilies, perennials, hellebores and shade plants, edible plants, shrubs, and more; vintage, antique and new garden accoutrements; and local honey, herbal products and gifts for garden lovers from dozens of vendors. Have your garden tools sharpened or pick up expert advice in clinics presented by local Master Gardeners. Bring your own wagon to make shopping easier.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

One of the cool things about Richmond’s food and beverage scene is that the small-city/big-town vibes allow people to root themselves in the community and create connections. Another cool thing is that nontraditional farming and urban agriculture play a huge role in our local food system. For those interested in a deeper look at where our food comes from, Real Local RVA returns with its 5th Annual Urban Farm Tour & Party on Saturday, Sept. 18. This year, the event lands at Charlotte Acres in Mechanicsville to check in with a trio of diverse farmers including Shine Farms, Real Roots Food Systems and Hazel Witch Farm. Come ready to learn, enjoy nosh from Leek & Thistle — a farmers market venture turned brick-and-mortar takeout spot — and gain a deeper understanding of the farming community.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

It’s no secret that I’m a lover of pop culture, video games and “nerd culture,” so I’m excited for “Heroes Assemble: The Con With a Cause,” happening Sept. 18-19 at Regency mall. In addition to all the comic con staples including a costume contest, panels and vendors, participants will have the opportunity to meet celebrities including Juliana Harkavy, who played Black Canary on “Arrow”; Stefan Kapicic, who appeared as Colossus in “Deadpool”; and Stella Smith, who stars as Artemis Crock on “Stargirl.” All proceeds benefit Geek Wellness Education, a mental health advocacy nonprofit that provides resources and education to superhero, sci-fi and horror fans.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

The spectacle that is the first installment of Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle, “Das Rheingold,” gets a condensed staging outdoors by the Virginia Opera on Sunday, Sept. 19, at an unlikely venue — Topgolf. This is about a two-hour staging, replete with Rhinemaidens, Nibelungs and Norse gods in unique costuming. The production is in German with supertitles in English so you can follow along. Bay seating (sort of like box seating), food and drinks will be available. Performances are at 4:30 and 8 p.m.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

See “ Rumput and All the Saints ” at Firehouse Theatre on Monday, Sept. 13.

” at Firehouse Theatre on Monday, Sept. 13. Catch teenage aerialist Aidan Bryant of Prince George on the finals of “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday, Sept. 14, on NBC; the results show airs Wednesday, Sept. 15.

of Prince George on the finals of “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday, Sept. 14, on NBC; the results show airs Wednesday, Sept. 15. Urban agriculture advocate Duron Chavis speaks at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU on Friday, Sept. 17.

speaks at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU on Friday, Sept. 17. The Avett Brothers perform at Virginia Credit Union Live on Sunday, Sept. 19.

