River City Roundup

Spooky season is officially upon us, and there are plenty of thrilling and chilling experiences to check out this week, including the inaugural Nightmare Weekend at the Greater Richmond Convention Center and a screening of “Friday the 13th” at The Byrd Theatre. For local haunts of a different sort, visit First Baptist Church for the Inthrive Film Festival, head to the downtown riverfront for the 19th Richmond Folk Festival and read on for more. Enjoy!

This October has its first Friday the 13th since 2017, so The Byrd Theatre is fittingly showing the 1980 film “Friday the 13th” that night at 7 p.m. The cult classic horror film follows a group of young summer camp counselors as they are stalked by a serial killer. It’s definitely not for the faint of heart, but consider this: There will not be another Friday the 13th in October until 2028. Tickets are $8.

—Caitlin McCormack, Editorial Intern

Sophie Blackall, the prolific author-illustrator twice recognized for her young people’s books with the Caldecott Medal, arrives at Carytown’s Bbgb with her new picture book, “If I Was a Horse,” at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Due to the size of the shop, registration is required, and you can also buy a copy for signing. This isn’t comic John Mulaney’s bit about a horse loose in the hospital (look it up) but instead poses such important questions as, “What if I could turn into a horse?” and “Would my brother even notice?”

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

As a fan of scary films, survival horror video games and the macabre in general, I’m looking forward to the inaugural Nightmare Weekend Richmond at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, Oct. 13-15. Produced by the organizers of GalaxyCon Richmond, Nightmare Weekend is three days of celebrity guests, discussion panels, vendors, gaming and cosplay contests. There’s a robust roster of actors appearing at the event, including several from the films “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Hocus Pocus,” plus Richard Dreyfuss (“Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”), Danny Trejo (“Machete,” “Grindhouse”) and Richmond’s own Tim Reid (“It,” “Stranger Next Door”). Single-day, weekend and VIP tickets are available for $35 to $250.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Richmond Folk Festival’s return (this is year 19!) always feels like the true start of fall. One of my favorite local events, the city’s biggest — and bonus, free (with donations welcomed) — music and cultural performance festival is back Oct. 13-15 with the downtown riverfront as the backdrop. Attracting crowds from across the commonwealth and beyond, performances span six stages and numerous genres, from Richmond’s own salsa specialists Bio Ritmo and gospel quintet The Legendary Ingramettes to Hindustani violin, New Orleans funk and rockabilly. Pro tip: Don’t forget to try Hardywood’s Folk Festbier, special suds brewed in collaboration with the festival.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The stories of those who were once incarcerated are the focus of the Inthrive Film Festival, hosted by First Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 14. In addition to the seven films being shown, there are panel discussions, presentations and spoken-word performances, as well as art exhibits and booths for community partners. Admission is free, doors open at 11 a.m., and the films screen from noon to 5 p.m.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.