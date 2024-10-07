River City Roundup

Adventures abound this week in RVA, with a night hike at Maymont, a “Shark Tank”-inspired event at Dogwood Dell and werewolves at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. More happenings in the days to come include a King Crimson reboot at the Carpenter Theatre and an evening of music and dance at The Firehouse Theatre. Enjoy!

A reincarnation of the ’80s version of King Crimson comes alive at the Carpenter Theatre on Oct. 8. Ensemble BEAT is made up of two of the original performers on the prog rock band’s three new-wave-informed records, Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, plus guitarist Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey. For fans of artsy rock, Belew’s retrospective tour dates (like last year’s “Remain in Light” show with Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads at Brown’s Island) provide some spectacular fireworks. Expect more of the same when things kick off at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $54.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

The wistful season is upon us as another year eases to its conclusion. This sensation of time passing and the transformations it causes is interpreted by K Dance in their performance of “Coming of Age,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 at The Firehouse Theatre. The work is accompanied by the live music of Richmond composer/saxophonist/clarinetist John Winn and the Mosaic Trio. Winn’s “Party Hopping” makes its mid-Atlantic premiere in this production. The dance ensemble includes Andrew Etheredge, Gina Maria McKenzie, Melanie Richards and artistic director Kaye Weinstein Gary. Tickets are $25.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Who says you can only enjoy a hike during daylight hours? On Oct. 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Maymont will be opening its grounds for an Adult Hike Night. Participants will meet the creatures that lurk in the dark, including owls, bats and frogs, and learn more about them through experiments, games and a guided walk. Tickets to the 21-and-up event are $20, with adult beverages available for purchase.

—Alyssa Hutton, Editorial Intern

One of my favorite traditions during spooky season is watching the 1978 John Carpenter classic, “Halloween.” No matter how many times I view it, I’m still nervous for Laurie Strode (played by Jamie Lee Curtis in her acting debut) as she’s relentlessly pursued by the masked, knife-wielding Michael Myers. That’s why I’m excited that the master of horror himself, Carpenter, will stop in Richmond during Nightmare Weekend at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, Oct. 11-13. He’s joined by Sandy Johnson, who portrayed Myers’ sister Judith, and Nick Castle, who embodied Myers in the film. The three-day event includes many more celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities, plus vendors, gaming, cosplay contests and lots of horrific entertainment. Single-day, weekend and VIP tickets are available ($40 to $260).

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Richmond celebrates its local entrepreneurs and artists during the RVA Music Fest. From noon to 2 p.m., grab a spot at Dogwood Dell amphitheater to catch a homegrown version of “Shark Tank,” where local businesses present pitches for the chance to win a grant supporting their projects. Afterward, musical performers take the stage from 2 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate to Richmond Public Schools.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

Sunrise Movement RVA presents a Film Screening & Club Fair at Studio Two Three Oct. 7.

The Slate River Band presents a Country Music Bonanza at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Oct. 12.

Prog rockers Crack the Sky celebrate 45 years of music at the Ashland Theatre on Oct. 12.

Virginia Opera kicks off its 50th anniversary season with “Don Giovanni” at the Carpenter Theatre, Oct. 12-13.

After a successful fundraising campaign to keep its doors open, Virginia Repertory Theatre presents “Grace for President” at the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education, onstage Oct. 12-Nov. 3.

Catch a screening of “Hotel Transylvania” during Movies in the Outfield at The Diamond on Oct. 12.

