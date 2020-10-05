River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see and do in the days ahead. This week’s events include an artful stroll in the Fan district, a dramatic interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe’s troubled life, an online physical challenge for kids and a chance to reserve a spot at a virtual version of the Richmond Forum.

Welcome fall with an evening of art and music on the Fan Art Stroll this Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. Discover works by more than a dozen local artists displayed on the porches and front stoops and in the back gardens of historic homes on Grove and Hanover avenues. Exhibits include paintings, drawings, ceramics, jewelry, wearable wools, painted silks, needle-felted portraits and metal constructions by artists including Michelle Williams, Dawn Waters, Greg Holzgrefe, Stephanie Kiefer-Jefferson and Keithley Pierce. Enjoy porch-side performances by the John Bradberry Trio, Rhythmasters, 3rdWave Duo, and Hall Howren and the Sweet Potatoes and dinner on the run from The Hot Dog Man and Fifty-one Pizza food trucks. Social distancing and masks are requested.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Edgar Allan Poe, whose tales of the “grotesque and arabesque” feel more appropriate now than ever, receives dramatization through Ashland’s Whistle Stop Theatre Co. in collaboration with the Ashland Museum on the lawn of the Hanover Arts and Activities Center at 5 p.m. during Fridays in October — Oct. 16, 23 and 30. For “Grief, Guilt, and Paranoia: The Madness of Poe,” Katherine S. Wright transforms herself into the tormented author in an original piece conceived by Whistle Stop’s director, Louise Keeton. Poe’s would’ve-been-wife, Elmira Royster Shelton, his “Lost Lenore,” moved from Church Hill to Ashland’s 706 S. Center St. in 1870. The 45-minute choreographed work is backed by Paul Loman’s music performed by Sophia Manuguerra and accompanies the choral readings of the literary hits, including “The Raven,” “Eleonora,” “Annabel Lee” and more. Come masked and pay what you can.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

If you’ve never been to hear the speakers that the Richmond Forum brings to town, you won’t be going this year, either, but you can still hear what the esteemed guests have to say. For the 2020-21 season, the Forum will present all of its speakers online, including chef, restaurant owner and humanitarian José Andrés, scheduled for Nov. 21. Other speakers for the season include former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, author and psychotherapist Esther Perel, violinist Vijay Gupta, and lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson. Tickets are $125 for the whole season.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Virtual fitness events have proved popular in the pandemic, and Sports Backers has been offering a variety of activities to the safety-conscious of all ages. The Kids Challenge: Virtual Edition begins today, Oct. 5. It’s a seven-week event that continues through Nov. 22, with a new challenge delivered via email each week. Kids earn a point for each activity they complete and get badges for their virtual trophy case. The goal is to keep kids active each day and to kick off some healthy habits. It’s open to ages 4-17 and is $20 to register.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

