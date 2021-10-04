River City Roundup

This week, dinosaurs take over the Richmond Raceway Complex, the Richmond Folk Festival is back in person, a free financial seminar series for women begins, and Swift Creek Mill Theatre presents a musical comedy. Enjoy!

Dinosaurs, in terms of longevity, are the most successful species ever on the planet — they roamed the earth for about 165 million years. But in Richmond, they’ll only last through Oct. 10 as more than 55 animatronic and static representations of the giant reptiles are on display in the “Jurassic Encounters” road show at the Richmond Raceway Complex. You won’t run with the raptors, but you’ll drive among them and other attractions for 30 to 50 minutes. An all-ages audio tour guides you amid the creatures.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The Richmond Folk Festival returns this weekend, Oct. 8-10, bringing three days of eclectic music and cultural entertainment to Brown’s Island. On the slate this year is go-go from Rare Essence, Argentine tango from The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble, hoop dancing from Jasmine Bell & North Bear, reggae from Taj Weekes, and much more. The festival, which went virtual last year, is free, with donations encouraged. Being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask are encouraged as well. Also, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the event on Saturday and Sunday, no appointment necessary.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Do you worry if you are saving enough money? Are you struggling with debt or wondering how to finance your children’s college education? This month, Virginia Credit Union is offering a free four-week virtual series for women on financial topics including spending, budgeting, debt management, investing, and saving for college and retirement. The series kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 7, with “6 Steps to Become a Financial Superwoman,” a virtual session led by “The Color of Money” personal finance columnist and author Michelle Singletary. “Statistically, women live longer than men, typically earn less than men, yet are more likely to be decision-makers when it comes to money in their households,” says Cherry Dale, vice president for financial education at Virginia Credit Union. “We wanted to create an opportunity focused on the unique challenges and opportunities that women face when it comes to money.” Registration is required.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Swift Creek Mill Theatre takes an insightful look at love — from first blush to the quest for romance in the golden years — with the musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” Helmed by Artistic Director Tom Width, the show features Rachel Marrs, Morris-Anastasi, Ian Page and Luke Schares in a series of vignettes that share the quiet parts and everything you’ve ever thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands and wives, out loud. The second longest-running off-Broadway revue in history (1996-2008), the play has been translated into 17 languages and produced around the world. It continues at Swift Creek Mill’s main stage through Oct. 23.

—Susan Morgan, R• Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

“ Controversy/History ,” The Valentine’s popular conversation series, returns Oct. 5 with a virtual conversation that explores the subtle ways leaders can shape the electorate and the impact on local elections, with Sen. Henry Marsh III, Charles “Chuck” Richardson, Dr. William Ferguson Reid and Liz White.

,” The Valentine’s popular conversation series, returns Oct. 5 with a virtual conversation that explores the subtle ways leaders can shape the electorate and the impact on local elections, with Sen. Henry Marsh III, Charles “Chuck” Richardson, Dr. William Ferguson Reid and Liz White. The 3rd Annual RVA Celebrity Dish benefits Podium RVA and honors Anne Holton and VUU coach Dave Robbins on Oct. 7.

benefits Podium RVA and honors Anne Holton and VUU coach Dave Robbins on Oct. 7. Smooth-jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright performs at the Science Museum of Virginia on Oct. 8.

