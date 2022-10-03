River City Roundup

Here’s what’s happening in the River City during the first days of October: The Richmond Folk Festival returns to Brown’s Island, terror takes over Kings Dominion, the latest Controversy/History conversation series kicks off at The Valentine, and there’s a movie-themed wine dinner at Can Can. Enjoy your week!

The Valentine kicks off this year’s Controversy/History series at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a free community discussion on “Disease & Disparity,” focusing on health care access — or the lack of health care access — in the region’s most vulnerable communities. Health experts will also provide regional COVID-19 updates and the latest information on monkeypox. Twelve years running, Controversy/History intends to engage the community in “heavy-hitting, controversial topics” with experts from local nonprofits and government institutions. This year’s topics, covered at events running through February, include transportation, housing, education and public spaces.

Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey and Can Can Brasserie — what do they all have in common? On Oct. 4, the Carytown restaurant will host its first wine dinner since the pandemic began, channeling all the big waves of the 1991 classic film “Point Break,” from the menu to wine pairings created by local natural wine store Terroirizer. Beach attire encouraged. Make your reservation by giving the restaurant a buzz at 804-358-7274.

The 18th annual Richmond Folk Festival returns to Brown’s Island Friday, Oct. 7-Sunday, Oct. 9. Discover music ranging from Beòlach’s spin on traditional tunes from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, to Nani Noam Vazana, from Amsterdam, presenting songs in Ladino, the language of Sephardic Jews. Other performers include the Bolivian and Appalachian mashup of Ouros with Danny Knicely, the Trinidadian steel drum septet of Josanne Francis of Maryland, and the Albanian polyphonic drone sound of the seven women of Isokratisses from Athens, Greece. The festival also features some local performers, including singer-songwriter Regan Sprenkle and the combined blues of Andrew Alli and Josh Small. Free, with donations accepted.

On select nights, visitors to Kings Dominion in Doswell will experience the theme park taking a spooky turn, as its annual Halloween Haunt is back. Select evenings through Oct. 30, starting at 7 p.m., monsters will roam the park, and there will be “scare zones,” haunted mazes, a burlesque show and a Bloody Ball. (This isn’t a night for the little ones.) Check the park website for nights that are part of Halloween Haunt.

Death Cab for Cutie performs at Virginia Credit Union Live on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The 26th annual Glen Allen Day takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Meadow Farm/Crump Park.

RVA Sneaker Fest, part of RVA Fashion Week, comes to Tang & Biscuit on Oct. 8.

