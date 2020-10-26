River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s editors share their picks for the top things to see and do in the days ahead. This week’s events include outdoor opera, a dinosaur drive-thru, the annual Richmond Humanitarian Awards and the frightening return of Edgar Allan Poe.

Add some more fright to your Halloween with spooky old folk tales, ghost stories and a scary movie. The 1922 silent film classic “The Headless Horseman” comes to Henricus Historical Park on Thursday, Oct. 29, for a family-friendly Halloween movie night. One of the first film versions to tell the legend of Sleepy Hollow, the movie stars Will Rogers as Ichabod Crane. Go early for a pre-movie talk about the ghost stories and folk tales surrounding the legend of Sleepy Hollow at 6:30 p.m. in the church/meeting hall, followed by the movie at 7:30 p.m. outside. Guests attending the lecture will have first choice of seating for the film. Bring your own blankets, chairs and snacks. Masks are required inside the building; follow social distancing guidelines outdoors during the screening. Admission to the lecture and movie is $15 per person, $10 for the movie only.

We assume things will turn out better than they did in the “Jurassic Park” films when you drive through the Jurassic Quest Drive-thru Experience, which opens Friday, Oct. 30, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Richmond Raceway Complex. After all, the film featured dinosaurs crafted from DNA with ravenous appetites and crafty little brains; the more than 70 dinosaurs in the drive-thru extravaganza are life-sized mechanical re-creations, without brains, working teeth and jaws, or digestive tracts. There’s an online audio tour to enhance the experience, and the drive takes about an hour. You stay in your own vehicle. Admission is $49 per vehicle for eight or fewer people, $80 for vehicles that seat nine to 15.

Being Human

Local luminaries will be honored this evening at the 58th annual Richmond Humanitarian Awards. Hosted by the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, the long-running ceremony recognizes Richmonders who are committed to promoting respect and understanding across racial, ethnic and religious divides. Honorees include Enjoli Moon, founder of the Afrikana Film Festival and assistant curator of film at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, McGuireWoods partner Jacquelyn Stone, and the Bon Air Interfaith Trialogue, a yearly forum involving area religious communities. The virtual ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m., and individual registration is $125.

Edgar Allan Poe will rise from the grave to recite his dark poetry inside Historic St. John’s Church on Friday, Oct. 30. He will be joined by the spirits of Richmond’s first cemetery, who will tell their stories of life, love and loss during a graveyard walk. It’s all part of St. John’s Church’s annual fall fundraiser, “Fancy Me Mad.” This year the family-friendly event is going virtual, and ticket purchasers will be able to stream the video at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, and ticketholders can download the video and watch it anytime they want to be scared. Join in on the madness as Poe shares his ghostly tales and hear other stories of the War for Independence, epidemics and disease from cemetery occupants including Poe’s mother, Eliza.

If turning gazebos into opera houses was on your 2020 bingo card, this is your week. This evening, the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen presents Opera Under the Gazebo, an outdoor concert featuring songs from Broadway and opera arias from vocalists Symone Harcum, Whitney Robinson, Nicholas Martorano and Eric McConnell. The singers’ visit is part of Virginia Opera’s Stayin’ Alive series, eight weeks of performances by these talented singers in person and online. The free 45-minute concert starts at 5:30 p.m. at the gazebo at Walkerton Tavern.

