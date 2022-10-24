River City Roundup

It’s the week before Halloween, and things are still mostly normal around Richmond — but we’re sure that will change. In the meantime, comedian Chris Rock is here, the Mozart Festival is back, a TV show comes to life at the Altria Theater, and the legacy of sculptor Myron Helfgott is remembered at 1708 Gallery. Enjoy!

Comedian Chris Rock knows a nationwide tour is not the place to try out new material, so don’t expect 20 minutes on that incident at the Oscars. Sticking to the script isn’t a bad thing when you’ve got decades of stage experience and plenty of other things to talk about that will make people laugh. The award-winning comedian comes to the Altria Theater Oct. 25-26 as part of his “Ego Death” tour. Please stay in your seat, even if he talks about your date. Tickets are $49.50 to $339.

⎯Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Experience a soundtrack by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, performed by some of Richmond’s finest classical musicians, while strolling through historic Church Hill on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to live music, the Mozart Festival features family-friendly activities, special performances and a talk by Timshel Purdum from the Science Museum of Virginia about the composer’s obsession with a starling he purchased from a pet store that learned to mimic his melodies. Costumes and pups are welcome at this free event presented by Classical Revolution RVA.

⎯Susan Morgan, R•Home Editor

Having long surpassed the run of its British forebear, the improvisational-comedy TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” returns for its 19th season this month. Richmonders can also see a live version of the show, “Whose Live Anyway?,” in person on Oct. 30 at the Dominion Energy Center. Featuring comedians acting out ⎯ and sometimes singing about ⎯ often outlandish scenarios based on suggestions from audience members, the touring show features “Whose Line” staples Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 to $69.50.

⎯Chad Anderson, Copy Editor-at-large

1708 Gallery presents “The Ultimate Show,” an overview of the artistic legacy of Myron Helfgott (1936-2020), running through Nov. 4. Helfgott, an instructor at Virginia Commonwealth University for 35 years, created immersive art with three-dimensional paintings, sculptures that talk and still-life works that become theatrical pieces. This tour of Helfgott’s creative process is co-curated by Al Calderaro.

⎯Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

The 17th annual Richmond Zombie Walk staggers through Carytown on Saturday, Oct. 29.

GWAR plays at The National on Sunday, Oct. 30.

“Steel Magnolias” continues onstage at the Hanover Tavern through Nov. 13.

