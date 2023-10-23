River City Roundup

As Halloween creeps closer, local streets are going to the ghouls with the return of Carytown’s Richmond Zombie Walk. Other spooktacular events this week include Eerie Canal Tours, Edgar Allan Poe readings, an exhibition of artist Willie Anne Wright’s photography (which often has a spectral quality) and more. Enjoy!

Every day this week, Reforest Richmond and more than 20 partner organizations are planting, pruning and giving away trees in celebration of ArborDayRVA 2023. The event is part of an effort to increase the city’s tree canopy and thereby reduce heat vulnerability and flooding, particularly in lower-income neighborhoods and communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by tree loss. Activities include planting and trimming trees, removing invasive species, and educational walks and bike rides; free seedlings are available at numerous locations through Sunday, Oct. 29. Registration is required for some events.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

I am putting down my broom and opting for water transportation this Halloween. For three days — Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29 — Riverfront Canal Cruises is hosting Eerie Canal Tours, a scary journey through Richmond’s chilling past. A tour of the historic Kanawha Canal is haunting on any day, but discovering where the bodies are hidden is a spooky spectacular for the whole family. There’s candy for the younger passengers as well. Boats leave for the special 20-minute tour every half hour from 5 to 9 p.m., with the last boat casting off at 8:30 p.m. Tours depart from the Canal Walk’s Turning Basin at 139 Virginia St. Admission is $6 (free for kids 4 and under).

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

If you’ve recently viewed the streaming adaptation of “The Fall of the House of Usher” and you want additional eeriness, check out “Poe at the Pump House” on Saturday, Oct. 28. The collaborative occasion by the Friends of Pump House and The Poe Museum takes you into the cavernous recesses of Richmond’s Gothic castle, which, during its halcyon days, had a utilitarian purpose as a waterworks but was also an entertainment venue with an upstairs ballroom. You’ll get history and mystery as the Man in Black — Poe himself (via reenactor) — presents tales of lore forgotten nevermore. Not only is this seasonal fun, but with the $35 ticket, you’re helping to preserve one of Richmond’s architectural treasures.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Rise! And join the herd of the living dead stumbling through Carytown during the 18th annual Richmond Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28, starting around 3 p.m. Anyone willing to go undead for the day can meet at Boat Lake in Byrd Park at 1 p.m., where organizers will host a costume contest featuring superlatives such as Best Zombie Kid, Best Couple and, of course, Most Disgusting. Then follow the pack with your best zombie impression along a route that begins and ends at The Byrd Theatre. It’s free to participate, but a $5 donation is requested benefiting suicide awareness and prevention organizations.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

“Willie Anne Wright: Artist and Alchemist,” a new exhibition presented by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, celebrates Richmond-born artist Willie Anne Wright through a selection of photographs and paintings curated from the VMFA’s recent acquisition of her work. Her evocative experiments with pinhole photography, compositions on light-sensitive paper and paintings that recall silk-screen prints incorporate her views of feminism, history and pop culture. This is the first major exhibition to explore Wright’s 60-year career, and it’s a rare opportunity to view the art of a living legend — she’ll be 100 next year. The free exhibition continues through April 28, 2024.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

