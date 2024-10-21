River City Roundup

Spooky season is in full swing, and chilling experiences in the days ahead include ghost tours, Halloween scary-oke and a haunted car wash. Plus, the River City Roller Derby skates into the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and “America’s Favorite Fighting Frenchman” makes local stops on his victory tour. Enjoy!

Get ready to root for the hometown heroes of the River City Roller Derby during the second annual People’s Battle of Richmond this weekend, Oct. 25-27. Eight teams from across the nation — including the Riots and the Rats of RVA — will converge at the Greater Richmond Convention Center for three days of rough-and-tumble skating action. One-day admission is $15, two-day is $25, and three-day is $35.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Grab some friends and ready your singing voices for “Spooky-oke” at James River Cellars Winery on Oct. 25. Enjoy fare from food truck Wrapperz D-Lite and, of course, wine. Get your Halloween costume out early for the costume contest; categories are best couple, scariest and most creative. Admission is free, and the scary karaoke goes from 6 to 9 p.m.

—Alyssa Hutton, Editorial Intern

The ghouls and goblins have taken over Tommy’s Express Car Wash in North Chesterfield (10100 Hull St.), creating a Tunnel of Terror. Hosted Oct. 25-26 from 7 to 10 p.m., this is one spooky ride. Expect jump scares, eerie music and costumed attendants as you get your vehicle cleaned. Tickets (including the car wash) are $25.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Marquis de Lafayette, our Revolutionary War BFF (Best French Friend), is taking a re-created 1824 victory lap of the nation he helped create. He’ll appear at venues across the commonwealth, including several here and near: On Oct. 26 at the Petersburg Public Library, “Revolutionary Petersburg & the Marquis de Lafayette, America’s Favorite Fighting Frenchman” is followed by a ticketed banquet. Catch a Virginia Museum of History & Culture webinar Nov. 1 all about the man, geared toward students in grades 4-12. He’s even returning to Goochland, at Historic Tuckahoe on Nov. 2, for a ticketed event. For a full list of Lafayette-centric happenings, check out the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission website. If you attend any of these experiences, you can rightly say, “Lafayette, we are here.”

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

If you want to meet the ghosts that might be haunting the city right now (maybe sneaking up behind you at this very minute), then check out the Richmond Ghosts tour happening all month. The experience will take you through Shockoe Bottom and explain the backstory of some of RVA’s historically haunted locations, including the filled-in rail tunnel in Church Hill and The Poe Museum. The tours last one hour, rain or shine, embarking from 17th Street Market at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $21.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

