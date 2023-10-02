River City Roundup

As we celebrate World Smile Day this Friday, Oct. 6, there are plenty of events in the days ahead guaranteed to turn that frown upside down. Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape returns, along with the annual Mozart Festival and the Richmond Zine Fest. Catch a performance from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Roger McGuinn, an immersive art exhibition and more. Enjoy!

“Please come in,” greets the delicate cursive-written introduction to Andrea Donnelly’s “Geologic” exhibition at 1708 Gallery, running through Oct. 8. These wall-sized collage constructions, which resemble paintings or stained glass, were inspired by building facades and nature. Donnelly evokes a form of nest building, either as the world on which we live or the structures we inhabit. The work rewards time spent examining its intricacies. You can see yourself in a few of the pieces — literally — because they include small mirror-windows.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Call us biased over here at Richmond magazine, but zines are pretty darn cool, and the Richmond Zine Fest is a great place in which to immerse yourself. The 14th annual event returns to Richmond Public Library’s main branch from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Admission is free, as are workshops such as dye and rubber-stamping techniques. Artists and others will be selling their work on two floors of the library, so it’s recommended to bring cash and wear a face mask.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

I learned a few years ago that less than 10% of the wine sold in Virginia is made in Virginia, even though we have more than 300 wineries and their vintages win awards in national and international competitions. But if we all work together, I think we can nudge that number higher. Join the effort from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 7, at Powhatan’s annual Festival of the Grape, where you can sample and buy wine, beer, mead, cider and spirits from local producers. Plus, enjoy food trucks, music and handmade crafts. Tickets are $20 to $35. October is Virginia Wine Month, so in addition to this event, there are happenings and tasting opportunities at wineries around the region and across the commonwealth.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

The jingle-jangle sound of a 12-string Rickenbacker guitar will take flight on Saturday, Oct. 7, as Roger McGuinn takes the stage at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell. The founder and frontman for The Byrds delivered the lead vocals on hits including “Turn, Turn, Turn” and “Mr. Tambourine Man.” That’s his iconic Rickenbacker ringing out on each of those songs, too. The Beacon is a gem of a theater, with sublime acoustics well suited to McGuinn’s music. Tickets start at $42.

—Tharon Giddens, Copy Editor-at-large

Music is for everyone, and local collective Classical Revolution RVA does a great job of making symphonic experiences approachable by bringing classical music from the concert halls to everyday settings. Their annual Mozart Festival is a great example, taking place in the Church Hill neighborhood on Oct. 7. The free daylong celebration includes children’s activities, a casual walk and chat about the famous composer, and a discussion examining Mozart’s handling of racial stereotypes, featuring remarks from Allison Smith of the Black Opera Research Network. Additional offerings include an Austrian wine tasting, a choral and orchestral performance, and an after party.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

