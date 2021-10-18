River City Roundup

Hello! This week in Richmond, Steve Martin and Martin Short return to town for an evening of music and humor, Richmond Ballet’s Studio Two debuts, there’s a Harvestfest at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and the Home Show returns to the Richmond Raceway Complex. Have a good one!

Originally scheduled to hit Richmond in 2020 (and postponed due to the pandemic), Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Oct. 22 performance of “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” marks the beloved comedy icons’ return to the Altria Theater. Their previous show, “An Evening You’ll Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” played the venue in 2017, and the new outing features a similarly winning mix of comedy and music, as well as the same musical sidekicks: pianist (and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” band member) Jeff Babko and bluegrass Grammy winners The Steep Canyon Rangers. The headliners will arrive in town with some extra heat: The finale of their hit comedy-mystery “Only Murders in the Building” airs Oct. 19 on Hulu. (If you haven’t watched yet, time to binge and see if they stick the landing.) Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored, new tickets are $69.50 to $250, and masks are required.

—Chad Anderson, Copy Editor-at-large

The Richmond Home Show returns to the Richmond Raceway Complex Oct. 22-24, with a full roster of local home improvement specialists on hand to help navigate the challenges faced in the current home building and remodeling market. According to Porch, renovations are at an all-time high, with 76% of U.S. homeowners having engaged in at least one home improvement project since the start of the pandemic. Explore trends in kitchen and bath design, learn ways to increase your home’s energy efficiency or enhance your curb appeal, and find inspirations for customizing your space.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

When in Doubt, Throw It Out

Dispose of old prescription pain medications safely at a Crush the Crisis event sponsored by HCA Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the third annual event, to be held at Wegmans in Midlothian, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital and John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell. The event is targeting opioids, but any medication may be safely disposed of at a takeback event (they will not accept inhalers, liquids, lancets, syringes or needles). HCA reports that it collected 13,523 pounds of old prescription meds last year at 95 of its facilities in 18 states.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

On Oct. 23 and 24, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosts Harvestfest, a celebration of all things fall combining live tunes, local bites and brews. Whether you’re in the mood to sip a spiked beverage in a scenic space or want to watch a pumpkin-carving artist or build a fairy house with the fam, the mini seasonal festival promises a little bit of everything. The fun kicks off each day at 9 a.m., lasting until 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 to $14, with members and kids under 3 admitted free.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Richmond Ballet’s Studio Two jumps into this new season with dynamic presentations of a standard and a premiere Oct. 26-31. George Balanchine, renowned artistic director of the New York City Ballet, said of his 1956 piece “Allegro Brillante” that he’d packed “everything I know about classical ballet in 13 minutes.” The demanding choreography is a ballet about the passion for ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s urgent yet joyful Third Piano Concerto. Paired alongside is a world premiere by contemporary choreographer Tom Mattingly. The piece, inspired by Virginia’s seasons, features piano sonatas composed by Götz Östlind and played by Douglas-Jayd Burn. The visual component is complemented by watercolor projections by artist Court Watson and costumes created by Emily Morgan. Tickets start at $25.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

