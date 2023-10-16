River City Roundup

October may be Virginia Wine Month, but mead is taking the spotlight this week with the debut of the SugarBelt Mead Festival at The Answer Brewpub, an opportunity to sample the fermented honey beverage from meaderies near and far. There are many more sweet events in the days ahead, including “Frozen” at the Altria Theater, Garden Glow at Maymont and a screening of “Macbeth” at the Ashland Theatre. Enjoy!

In celebration of the Ashland Theatre’s 75th anniversary, the historic venue is screening actor, writer and director Orson Welles’ 1948 adaptation of “Macbeth” on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. This version of the Shakespearean classic came at the peak of Welles’ career. The showing is part of a yearlong birthday bash for the theater, which is showcasing films from its opening year once a month through August 2024. The best part? The retro pricing, at just 75 cents per ticket.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Fall foliage not what you expected this year? No worries, bundle up and head to Maymont to get an eyeful of color. The sixth annual Garden Glow features fantastically lit gardens, brilliant light displays and art installations beginning this Thursday, Oct. 19, and continuing through Nov. 12. As the sun sets, the lights go on and Maymont is awash in color. Bring the whole family for a walk through this kaleidoscopic treat for the eyes. There will be plenty of food trucks, beverages from the “glow bar” and fire pits to gather around. General admission is $12 to $16.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Mead gets a bad rap as being cloyingly sweet, but don’t let the stereotype hinder your boozy explorations. The ancient libation, first produced by fermentation thousands of years ago, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors of the imbibing world — think of it as a nuanced craft beverage that combines beer- and winemaking techniques. On Oct. 21, Midlothian’s Funktastic Meads and pioneering brewpub The Answer are teaming up to host the first Richmond edition of the SugarBelt Mead Festival. The all-day celebration at The Answer brings together 15 meaderies from across the country, including local producers. Tickets start at $50 for unlimited pours.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

When Disney’s “Frozen” hit movie theaters nearly a decade ago, it took the world by (snow)storm, winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film; its earworm soundtrack smash, “Let It Go,” picked up an Oscar and a Grammy. Several Oscar winners were involved with the theatrical adaptation of the film, which takes the stage at the Altria Theater through Oct. 22 and kicks off Broadway in Richmond’s 2023-24 season. Tickets start at $28.50.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

As a school kid in the 1970s, on a field trip to the Chesterfield government complex, I viewed the skull of a man recovered from a mine collapse displayed in a vitrine. This gothic exhibition has been removed, but the legacy of this dangerous labor that took place from the early 1700s into the late 1880s lives on, though local efforts to unearth the bituminous rock continued into the 1930s. The mining period lasted long enough to include enslaved people, immigrants and other laborers. To learn more and enjoy tours, living history demonstrations, nature and music, attend Mid-Lothian Mines Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Mid-Lothian Mines and Railroad Park. This event is in conjunction with the Midlothian Village Day Festival.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

