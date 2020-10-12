River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s editors share their picks for the best things to see and do in the days ahead. This week’s events include a series of community gatherings presented by Elegba Folklore Society; the return of Fire, Flour & Fork; an informative visit to a coal mine; and a farm that gets freaky at night.

Open Roads

Elegba Folklore Society’s “Opening the Roads to Our Future,” a series of “self-determination neighborhood events” continues this week, coming to the Powhatan Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 17, and the Blackwell Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 18. The four-hour events include food, music from reggae artist Wildfire, dancing and children’s activities starting at 1 p.m. in both locations. Masks, temperature checks and social distancing are required.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

We’ll miss the typical multiday pants-stretching lineup of in-person food events this year, as Fire, Flour & Fork goes virtual. Kicking off the six-session online series is “Ribbons of Okra: The Black Cooks of the Federal Era” on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Dr. Leni Sorensen will be joined by moderator Duron Chavis of the Resiliency Garden Initiative to reflect on the recipes of enslaved and free cooks from the 1800s. The culinary history lesson will also include a cooking demonstration of beef and okra stew from Mary Randolph’s 1824 cookbook, “The Virginia House-wife.” Pro tip: Preorder Randolph’s stew, prepared by Westover Hills’ Kitchenette and available for pickup the night before the event — FFF wouldn’t be complete with a meal. (Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Emeritus Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Coal mining was a thing back in the day in Midlothian, and you can learn about that aspect of Chesterfield County history on a walk and tour at Mid-lothian Mines Park on Saturday, Oct. 17. Wear comfortable shoes and bring a mask for the socially distanced event. There are no period reenactments this year because of pandemic restrictions. Tours take place on the half hour, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning near the amphitheater.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Pumpkin patch by day, undead attraction by night, Hanover Vegetable Farm is hosting an October of thrilling fun for the whole family. This month, the pumpkin patch is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On weekdays, hayrides to the field and the petting barn (feed is $1) are included in the $12 pumpkin and entry ticket. For those looking just to enter without picking, it’s $5. During weekends, including Oct. 17, 18, 24 and 25, enjoy the corn maze, giant sand pit, food trucks, adult beverages and more. Then at night, take the kids home before the ghouls come out for the Red Vein Haunted House. This year’s theme is “Relics,” where you join local treasure hunters to gather pieces of history related to demonic possession, the paranormal, a haunted orphanage and the Ashland Witch. General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tickets that allow you to skip the line are $40. Special safety measures are in place, including masks for all, timed ticketing, social distancing, frequent disinfecting and temperature checks upon arrival.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

