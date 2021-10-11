River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead. This week’s events include a skateboard exhibition, a chance to see “MasterChef” live, modern dance at the Modlin Center and more. Enjoy!

Whether you tune in to “The Great British Baking Show” or prefer to “Top Chef” and chill, cooking shows all share one thing in common: the excitement of competition. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Richmond gets its own dose of culinary competition when “MasterChef Live!” stops at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. And although the foul-mouthed chef and judge, Gordon Ramsey, will not be there to crown the winner, the event promises the same intensity of the TV program. The interactive, 90-minute show features past “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” contestants, who will battle in head-to-head cooking demonstrations. Tickets start at $25.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Kids have questions concerning COVID-19 that parents can’t always answer. Children will have a chance to learn about the novel coronavirus from two experts, Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine czar, Danny Avula, and neuroscientist Catherine Franssen in a virtual Q&A session at noon on Thursday, Oct. 14, presented by the Children’s Museum of Richmond. Register by 10:30 a.m. the day of the event; your kids can submit their questions after they register. The session is free and limited to the first 1,000 participants.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

While I’ll never be mistaken for a Z-Boy, the nickname for the famed 1970s Zephyr skateboarding team members, I was thrilled to watch the inaugural Olympic skateboarding events this summer. The high-caliber skaters showing off their best ollies, nosegrinds and fakies sparked a renewed interest in the sport. As part of ArtoberVA, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 14-16, local artist Susan Hribernik will showcase her custom-designed skateboard decks at Anne’s Visual Art Studio Gallery. Hribernik’s designs are colorful patterned creations fit for a skater of any skill level, or even those of us who have a more stationary appreciation. The studio will also be collecting gently used skateboards for Boards for Bros, a nonprofit that refurbishes and donates the boards to kids.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center reopened this fall and this week hosts Pilobolus, a modern dance company performing since 1971. Taking its name from a fungus found in cow dung, the company has performed on popular television shows and in more than 60 countries. The group marks its 50th anniversary with “Big Five-Oh!,” a mix of classic and recent works that contains partial nudity. A discussion with members of the company follows the show on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $35.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

If you’re a woman entrepreneur, corporate executive or professional looking to take your game to the next level, you won’t want to miss the annual Women Who Mean Business Summit on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. I’ve attended the daylong summit hosted by the Metropolitan Business League in the past and came away with new insights and contacts. Explore ways to access capital, improve your marketing, navigate state and federal contracting, and more through breakout sessions. The keynote speaker is actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who with Arian Simone co-founded The Fearless Fund, a $5 million venture capital initiative created to address inequity in funding for Black women entrepreneurs.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

