River City Roundup

This week in the River City, there’s a podcast festival at the ICA at VCU and a cannabis convention downtown, and Craft + Design returns to Main Street Station. Plus, get in the spirit of the season as the Richmond Triangle Players bring “The Rocky Horror Show” to the stage and Courthouse Creek Cider celebrates with a Harvest Fest. Enjoy!

The Richmond Triangle Players keep the season’s spirit with “The Rocky Horror Show,” the stage play that transformed into the camp classic movie, running through Oct. 22. Directed by Chelsea Burke, this production’s Brad and Janet are August Hundley and Nora Ogunley, who experience car trouble and discover a light on at the Furter place — and much, much more. The Narrator (Jim Morgan) relates the tale of Dr. Frank N. Furter (Durron Marquis Tyre) his creation, Rocky Horror (Wayne Parker), and the castle’s denizens, including Riff Raff, Columbia and Magenta (Elle Meerovich, Madison Cox and Kasey Britt).

⎯Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Does the world really need another podcast? The people behind the Resonate Podcast Festival at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU think so. So, if you’re going to join the flood of audio files with your own story of true crime, corporate misdeeds, or recordings of you and your friends talking about sports, you might as well do it the right way. The festival, two days of workshops about how to put a podcast together, performances and exhibitions, takes place Oct. 14-15 at the ICA. The free event will also have tips for pro podcasters looking to tighten up their audio. Be sure to like and subscribe.

⎯Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

When the Virginia General Assembly legalized recreational use of marijuana in 2021, it opened the door to the growing cannabis industry. In Virginia, it’s now legal for those 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and grow up to four plants at home. Last Thursday, President Joe Biden also announced he was pardoning anyone convicted of a federal crime for simple possession of marijuana — but it’s still illegal to sell or purchase weed in the state for recreational use. Retail sales of recreational marijuana were put off until 2024 (a date in jeopardy after Republicans in the House of Delegates blocked enabling legislation earlier this year), but that hasn’t stopped the industry from mobilizing. On Oct. 14-15 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, some of the country’s top cannabis experts and business operators will attend the CannaCon South expo. If you’re interested in learning about the industry, or becoming a ganja-preneur, tickets range from $80 to $200, with discounts for early registration.

⎯Scott Bass, News Editor

Now in its 58th year, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Craft + Design show returns to Main Street Station after a two-year hiatus to showcase museum-caliber crafts — textiles, ceramics, glass, wood, metal — by more than 150 artists from across the country. I’ll be there to introduce our special guest, Susan Hable, at the Rise + Shine Brunch on Saturday morning, Oct. 15, at 9:30 a.m. The accomplished artist and textile and furniture designer will discuss the role handcraft and art can play in creating a personal environment in your home. Plan to come early for the discussion about the fine art of crafts and a bonus: Early birds get to shop the show before everyone else.

⎯Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Lately each weekend has brought forth a bounty of autumnal festivities, and this one is no different. Oct. 15-16, Courthouse Creek Cider is celebrating all the goodness of fall during its annual Harvest Fest. About a 30-minute drive outside the city, boozy cider, themed menus and a bucolic setting await at the farmhouse cidery in Maidens. The event includes snacks and special cider concoctions, plus brunch and mimosas, music, and a mini market on Sunday. Bonus: Apples and apple butter, gourds, and nonalcoholic apple cider will be available to go.

⎯Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.