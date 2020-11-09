River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead. From a golf tournament that grew out of a grape festival to a secret admirer’s words performed onstage and virtual jazz from the VMFA, the week’s events are fruitful and may multiply your moments of joy.

Take advantage of the rare opportunity to experience a play in the making when “The Windshield Poems” debuts at Firehouse Theatre via workshop readings and livestream performances Wed., Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 15. The play is a true tale of unrequited love and a secret admirer who expressed his feelings through poetry. Nearly 20 poems were given to former art teacher Harvey McWilliams over three years in the 1970s, placed under the windshield-wiper blade of his truck. He never discovered the identity of the author. Tickets are pay-what-you-will. Reservations for the in-theater workshops are required as seating is limited to eight audience members.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Art and the Institute for Contemporary Art, along with VCU Arts Qatar, have created a free online lecture series, “Wavelength.” Coming up at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10, is Brooklyn, New York-based Moroccan artist Meriem Bennani. Among the institutions where she’s exhibited her installation/video/sculpture work are the Museum of Modern Art’s PS1, the Whitney Biennial and the Guggenheim Museum. “You learn something from animation that has to do with humor, and then you can make sculptures that are funny,” she explains in a recent interview for Art21. Register here.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The Festival of Grapes and Hops in Petersburg has been transformed into a golf tournament this year as a way to keep participants safer in the pandemic. The Petersburg Chamber of Commerce event is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at The Country Club of Petersburg, 1250 Flank Road. It opens with a Kegs & Eggs breakfast at 10:30 a.m., then a shotgun start at noon; participants should register by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Grapes and Hops portion of the event comes into play with a cookout accompanied by beer and wine as well as various awards and prizes.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

The author of “The Good Lord Bird,” a novel that became a TV series filmed around Richmond, is part of a discussion presented by Read Up Richmond. James McBride will speak with fellow author Kiki Petrosino on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. Petrosino is the author of four books of poetry. Registration is required for this event, and there are 285 spaces available.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

With the 2020 election behind us, you may be asking yourself, What just happened? The University of Richmond’s Sharp Viewpoint Speaker Series aims to answer this question on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. during a free livestreamed discussion between Mary Kate Cary, former speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush, and Democratic political analyst and consultant Mary Anne Marsh. The two will look at 2020 election results and their implications for critical national issues, including the ongoing pandemic and response, economic recovery, and civil rights activism. Registration is required.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions:

I nLight 2020 , featuring art installations created with light, takes place at locations around the city this week.

, featuring art installations created with light, takes place at locations around the city this week. Music continues in virtual mode at the Dominion Energy Jazz Café with the Stephanie Nakasian Trio appearing Thursday, Nov. 12.

