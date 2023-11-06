River City Roundup

After you’ve done your civic duty on Nov. 7 (find your polling place here), elect to try something new this week: Indie comics, a theater classic, and plenty to eat and drink are all on offer in the days ahead. Enjoy!

“First Landings,” a film by Ethan Brown, an artist and member of the Pamunkey Tribe of Virginia, and Federico Cuatlacuatl, an assistant professor in the University of Virginia’s Department of Art originally from Puebla, Mexico, is showing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The 22-minute production, a poetic reflection on the collision of cultures, travels through time and place to depict white settlers’ initial contact with Indigenous peoples and its ramifications. Jeffrey Allison, director of VMFA Statewide Programs and the museum’s Paul Mellon Educator, moderates a discussion with the filmmakers. Tickets are $8; advance reservations are requested.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Richmond Shakespeare opens its 25th season with the Bard’s classic tale of love, betrayal, insanity and death. “Hamlet,” directed by James Ricks, runs through Nov. 12. In the titular role, Joshua Carter asks the perennial existential question “To be or not to be?” as pertinent a query today as it was when Shakespeare wrote the play more than 400 years ago. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11 and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center. Tickets start at $20.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

The Powhatan chapter of housing nonprofit Habitat for Humanity is hosting its first-ever Bourbon, Boots and BBQ Build Bash, a fundraiser set for Saturday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Historic Whitewood. Nationally recognized meatmonger Tanya Cauthen of Belmont Butchery will be working the pits with Russell Cook of ZZQ; David Dunlap, chef and co-owner of Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen; Seth Goulston, chef at Avery Point; and Paul Kostandin, culinary director at EAT Restaurant Partners. The menu includes pork, chicken, duck and Sichuan brisket, along with briny bivalves, signature cocktails and mocktails, and bourbon-infused desserts, plus live tunes and a dash of boozy history. Tickets are $75.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Gingerbread houses, affordable housing and Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout are once again coming together for a good cause. With this year’s theme of “Great Works of Art,” the seventh annual Gingerbread House Challenge, from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, brings businesses, nonprofits and the public together to reward gingerbread artistry and architecture and support the Better Housing Coalition’s mission to build high-quality affordable housing. Admittance to Hardywood’s brewery on Ownby Lane is free, but the event is driven by paid votes that support BHC. VIP tickets are available for $25.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Comic book content has grown well beyond the stereotypes of capes and tights, and nowhere is that more obvious than in the indie art community of Richmond. The Richmond Indie Comic Expo, a free student-run event, runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at the James Branch Cabell Library at Virginia Commonwealth University. The gathering was started by a student group at VCU in 2019 to showcase the diversity of comic creations from anyone interested in making them. Tour artist booths, listen to guest speakers, participate in discussions and find new favorites.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

