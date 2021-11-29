River City Roundup

It’s beginning to look lot like the holiday season in the River City, everywhere you go. There’s a dramatization of author C.S. Lewis’ feeling about Christmas at the Dominion Energy Center, a tree lighting at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, the return of the Christmas Collection at the Bizarre Bazaar and a tour of holiday homes in Petersburg. Enjoy your week!

Throughout history, American Indians have showed up in big numbers for the U.S. military, but their service often gets overlooked. Navajo tribe members serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II devised the only open-air coded communications system that went unbroken during the war, a critical tool that also played a key role in the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. To commemorate Native American History Month, Herman Viola, curator emeritus at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and author of “Warriors in Uniform,” will speak about his book, “Warrior Spirit: The Story of Native American Patriotism and Heroism,” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from at 7 p.m. The virtual event is sponsored by the Virginia War Memorial, and registration is suggested.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

A tradition my mom and I have upheld every year (excluding 2020) is attending holiday maker markets where you can find unique gifts and decorations. One of our favorites is The Bizarre Bazaar, which returns to the Richmond Raceway Complex Dec. 2-5 for the 46th Christmas Collection. The show features 500 vendors in four buildings offering everything from art to fashion, gourmet food and creative crafts that live up to the event’s name. Pro tip: With so much to see, make sure you wear comfortable shoes!

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

As the author of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” the beloved children’s book series filled with Christian themes, as well as numerous essays, poems and books on the topic of Christianity and Christmas, C.S. Lewis clearly had some thoughts on the holiday and its meaning. For the one-man show “Christmas Eve With C.S. Lewis,” actor David Payne, who also wrote and directed the piece, portrays Lewis as he reflects on the holiday while hosting guests from America. Performances at the Dominion Energy Center run from Dec. 3-12, tickets are $66, and face masks are encouraged.

—Chad Anderson, Copy Editor-at-large

If you’re not in the mood for holiday fare this week, there’s something different happening at the Firehouse Theatre, a “queer baroque opera” called “Julie, Monster.” The performance features Jaylin Brown as Julie d’Aubigny, an opera singer from the 17th century, who died at age 33, leaving a legacy of colorful stories, gossip and flamboyance. The production livestreams on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. with in-person performances Dec. 3-5. Tickets are $30.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Looking for a fun, free, family-friendly excursion? “The Joy of Illumination,” the annual Christmas tree lighting event and festival, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. The tree lighting opens the event at 4:30 p.m., followed by a festival through 7 p.m. Santa is supposed to be there, along with an artisan tree and wreath exhibit. Musical entertainment includes the Midnight Ukulele Society.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

You can immerse yourself in the holiday spirit and the history of Old Towne Petersburg during the sixth annual Battersea Foundation Historic Petersburg Holiday Homes Tour on Sunday, Dec. 5. See how residents of the historic district deck their halls for the holidays. Start your walking tour with a visit to the Petersburg Library atrium for a look at the Appomattox Tile Art mosaic depicting the city’s history and visit the makers’ studio. Explore the High Street row house featured in R•Home. Discover the Trapezium House, built with no right angles, and filmmaker favorites the McIlwaine House, Historic Farmers’ Bank, Centre Hill, Historic Battersea and more. The tour is walkable, but trolleys will run all afternoon. Tickets are $25.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Breathe in that new-book smell and grab a beer with your favorite local author at Chop Suey Books’ annual Brew Ho Ho, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2410 Ownby Lane, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. A signed book makes a great gift, and more than 30 local authors are on tap to attend, including Catherine Baab-Maguira of “Poe for Your Problems,” Rachel Beanland of “Florence Adler Swims Forever,” Brian Castleberry of “Nine Shiny Objects,” and John Sealy of “The Merciful” and “So You Want to Be a Novelist.” And you’ll see me there, too, for some things I wrote.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Catch the Carytown Hanukkah menorah lighting with games, free latkes, Jewish music and more on Dec. 4

Contemporary folk guitarist John Gorka plays at the Shady Grove Coffee House at the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Glen Allen on Dec. 4.

The Ginter Park Show, an arts and crafts show at Lewis Ginter Recreation Association, returns Dec. 4.

"A Christmas Kaddish" continues at Richmond Triangle Players' Robert B. Moss Theatre through Dec. 18.

