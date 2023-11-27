River City Roundup

The festive season is upon us, and kicking off the revelry in the days ahead are the 40th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, a bizarre bonanza of great gifting, a modern reimagining of “The Nutcracker” and a concert of seasonal selections. Also this week, Richmond Food Not Bombs celebrates its 30th anniversary, and “Die Hard” screens at The Byrd Theatre. Enjoy!

In Your Ear Studios’ Shockoe Sessions go large and live Nov. 28 with a showcase of artists for “A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas.” Head to the Hippodrome Richmond in Jackson Ward at 7:30 p.m. to enjoy the performances and revel in “the most wonderful time of the year.” Musicians associated with Shockoe Records will give expression to the joys of jingle belling, mistletoe-ing, and caroling. The lineup includes Rodney “The Soul Singer” Stith, jazz pianist Weldon Hill, the “Earth folk music” of Høly River and another local favorite, the versatile Susan Greenbaum. Tickets including a holiday CD are $35; event-only tickets are $20.

Around the holidays, we’re all inundated with the sights and sounds of Tchaikovsky’s 1892 ballet, “The Nutcracker.” If you feel like the long-running show could use an update, you’re not alone. For 11 years running, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” has reimagined the historic ballet with hip-hop dance, and it lands in Richmond this Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Altria Theater. The full cast includes a live violinist and DJ, a dozen dancers, and legendary MC Kurtis Blow. Tickets start at $39.50.

Need a gift for someone … or yourself? Find something unique at The Bizarre Bazaar’s Christmas Collection, which is taking over the Richmond Raceway Complex from Thursday, Nov. 30, to Sunday, Dec. 3. Now in its 48th year, the holiday marketplace features 475 juried exhibitors (including the jolly team from Richmond magazine). Tickets cost $11 for adults and $2.50 for children ages 2 to 12, and there’s a discount for buying online. In addition, the bazaar’s preview event, which benefits Operation Healing Forces, starts at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

A beloved tradition for my December birthday is heading to The Byrd Theatre to catch a screening of “Die Hard,” part of the Richmond movie palace’s holiday film lineup (yes, it is a Christmas movie). I love bringing along friends who have never experienced this Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman masterpiece on the big screen to get that full impact. And though Rickman’s 2016 death and recent news of Willis’ declining health are sobering, it’s a joy to see them at their acting best in this 1988 classic. Tickets to the Dec. 1 screening are $8.

Reaching a 30-year milestone is a feat for any organization. Reaching 30 years as a volunteer-led nonprofit is a testament to the power of mutual aid. On Dec. 2, Richmond Food Not Bombs will ring in three decades of feeding the community with a 30th Birthday Celebration & Fundraiser at Gallery5. The goal is to raise funds to assist with operating expenses for 2024, and the evening will feature live performances, a raffle and, of course, food. Richmond Food Not Bombs was founded in 1993 and has served more than 50,000 meals in the years since. The grassroots organization partnered with RVA Community Fridges earlier this year to debut Matchbox Mutual Aid, a home base for the groups’ hunger fighting efforts. Tickets are $10 to $20.

I grew up watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade, and eagerly marching in my hometown’s tiny annual event, so I’m all in on Richmond’s Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. I love that the route, which follows Broad Street from the Science Museum to Seventh Street, is long enough that everyone can have a good seat. The lineup, with nearly 100 units, includes both expected parade entries such as marching bands, cheerleaders, first responders and floats, along with a group of Ghostbusters and a battalion of “Star Wars” stormtroopers — it’s glorious. The parade takes to the streets at 10:15 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, rain or shine.

Other Suggestions

RVA Illuminates sets the city aglow with sparkling lights on Dec. 1.

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen hosts its 25th Annual Tree Lighting on Dec. 2.

The Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education plays Soulful Sounds of the Season featuring Bak N Da Day, Dec. 2-3.

Local musicians unite for A Richmond Big Band Christmas, Dec. 2 at The Byrd Theatre.

