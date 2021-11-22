River City Roundup

After you stuff yourself on Thursday, there are plenty of happenings around town to feast on: A drive-thru light show illuminates the Richmond Raceway, indie rockers Snail Mail visit The National, the Richmond Symphony lets it snow, and the model railroad show returns to the Science Museum. Happy Thanksgiving!

Forget the neighbors and their 10,000 twinkling bulbs. Toss the turkey scraps in the fridge, strap the kids into the SUV and head down to Richmond Raceway for the Richmond Holiday Light Show, a mile-long tour of holiday-themed displays, all synchronized to holiday music through your car radio. There will be no checkered flags, so you can cruise through at your own pace on select days through Dec. 30, including Thanksgiving Day from 5 to 9 p.m. Enter through Gate 7, 4690 Carolina Ave. Tickets are $23 to $35 per vehicle. Looking for further illumination? The Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is closed Thanksgiving but opens again Friday and runs through Jan. 9.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

All aboard! The 44th annual Model Railroad Show arrives at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia Nov. 26-28. This is a Thanksgiving weekend tradition and one of my family’s favorites; my grandsons, ages 6, 4 and 2, and I attend every year. Explore the bells and whistles of eight different miniature train displays traveling through small-scale cities and intricate landscapes. Help to create a railroad scene, make your own conductor’s hat or take a ride on the Teddy Bear Express. Admission is by timed entry and is included with museum admission; advance tickets are recommended.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Indie rock band Snail Mail, led by guitarist Lindsey Jordan, comes to The National on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. The group is known for the explosive guitar sound and powerful, melodious vocals that make up its debut album, “Lush.” Songs on the album are reminders of the emotional chaos of growing up, everything from fairytale love and gut-wrenching heartbreak in their song “Heat Wave” to trends and late-night conversations in their track “Speaking Terms.” Spencer and Hotline TNT open. Tickets are $22.50 to $27.50.

—Micaela Coelho, Editorial Intern

Puppets and music galore will enliven Gallery5 at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, as the All the Saints Theater Co. teams up with Rumput, a Richmond- and Indonesia-based performance group, in a fundraiser for Indonesian artists. Your $10 serves as passport to a world of the ancient art of puppetry connecting to current times. Rumput’s presentation includes traditional and experimental string band music by Indonesian composers, scrolling artwork by Javanese artists, and original cinematic shadow theater. All the Saints, founded and directed by Lily Lamberta, is known for its annual Halloween Parade through Oregon Hill, and the group also creates puppets for shows, streets, protests and parades. For all ages, but the show skews toward parents.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

I love holiday music! Much to the chagrin of my husband, every year I fill the house with Christmas songs, usually beginning around Thanksgiving, as I decorate and celebrate the season. The Richmond Symphony is also helping me get my musical fix, performing Let It Snow!, a holiday concert featuring all the classics at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Dominion Energy Center. Bring the family for this seasonal music tradition which includes a carol singalong and a visit from Santa.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

Check out the online component of the Pocahontas Unframed film festival through Nov. 26.

film festival through Nov. 26. Preemptively work off your feast by walking or running 5 or so miles around downtown Richmond with Race Team RVA in the Thanksgiving Day Pipeline Run Nov. 25.

Nov. 25. Shop for locally made goods at the Bizarre Market with a private appointment or during public hours through Dec. 24.

