River City Roundup

Here’s what’s happening in the River City: A drive-thru light show returns, a new spin on holiday classics from Richmond Triangle Players, Black Violin is here, model trains make a scheduled stop, “Good Burger” is back, and it’s time to “Let It Snow.” Happy Thanksgiving!

There's an extravaganza of elaborate LED-light displays at the Richmond Holiday Light Show, through New Year’s Eve at the Richmond Raceway complex. The drive-thru excursion includes digital animation displays and celebrates diverse holiday traditions. There’s about a mile of lights, and it takes just under a half-hour to ride through. Turn the radio on for a synchronized music experience. It opens at 5 p.m. each night, and admission in advance is $25 per carload, or $62.50 for unlimited admissions. Tickets are also available at the gate.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Richmond Triangle Players celebrates the holidays with the return of “Christmas on the Rocks” featuring an expanded production including two new tales. It’s Christmas Eve in this twisted holiday hit, where the bartender who’s been expecting a silent night finds himself mixing drinks for a surprising array of customers — the kids from popular Christmas specials and movies such as “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story,” to name a few. Join these treasured holiday icons as they pour out their Christmas woes. Directed by Axle Burtness, it features Theresa Mantiply, Joe Pabst and Eddie Webster. Tickets are $10-$45. Now through Dec. 18.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?” That line from the 1997 movie “Good Burger,” featuring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, evokes nostalgia for anyone who remembers the Nickelodeon show, “All That.” The patty-centric comedy is the inspiration behind an upcoming shopping event on Saturday, Nov. 26, from noon to 5 p.m., when CobbleStore Vintage and Last Pick Vintage will host The Good Burger Market, featuring local vendors, live tunes and, of course, burgers. The menu from pop-up SmashedRVA includes The Good Burger, The Beyond Good Burger, a three-tiered Mondo Burger and an Orange Soda McRib.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Fusing hip-hop with stringed instruments has allowed classically trained violinist Kev Marcus and violist Wil B. to reach new audiences with the timeless sound of orchestral music. The Grammy-nominated duo, known as Black Violin, has performed with legendary R&B and hip-hop artists such as Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, and they twice sold out the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Black Violin will play the National as part of their Give Thanks Tour on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. $40-$75.

—Gray Pershing, Editorial Intern

The 45th Annual Model Railroad Show rolls back into the Science Museum of Virginia for the Thanksgiving weekend. This year’s show features train displays, steam engine demonstrations, a collaborative train scene and rides on the Teddy Bear Express. Entry to the show is included with a general admission ticket, but registration is required for a time slot from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Ticket prices vary.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Kick off the holiday season with the Richmond Symphony Pops concert “Let It Snow!” on Nov. 26 and 27 at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. Back by popular demand, the Richmond Symphony will perform holiday classics and carols. Prior to the Sunday, Nov. 27, concert, bring the kids to the “Cocoa with Jack Frost, the Snow Queen and Santa” event. There will also be cookie decorating, crafts, games and an opportunity to snap a pic with St. Nick. Concert tickets are $10-$85, and tickets for the Jack Frost, Snow Queen and Santa event are $31-$35.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

