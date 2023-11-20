River City Roundup

As we celebrate Turkey Day this week, there’s a cornucopia of events to be thankful for. See a Talking Heads tribute and Kendall Street Company’s annual Turkey Jam at The Broadberry; catch the Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia; and ring in the holiday season with “The Silver Belles” at The November Theatre, a festive circus at The National and Ashland’s annual track lighting. Enjoy!

Part rock ’n’ roll concert, part sideshow and part festive extravaganza, the Hellzapoppin Holiday Hullabaloo takes over The National on Tuesday, Nov. 21. See death-defying stunts and unbelievable feats of human ability, including fire breathing, acrobatics, sword swallowing and more. Some of the performers hold Guinness World Records and have appeared on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $23 to $33.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Maybe you didn’t see the late Jonathan Demme’s 1984 concert film of the Talking Heads, “Stop Making Sense,” or its recent re-release. But you can experience the energy of the prescient and artistic group via the Fear of Music tribute band at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at The Broadberry. You are sure to hear many of your favorite tunes, plus others more familiar to the Headiest of Heads. Be prepared for movement. Tickets are $15.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

For the 46th year, after train enthusiasts and their families have indulged in Thanksgiving grub, they can head to the Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia’s Dewey Gottwald Center. From Friday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Nov. 26, the museum will feature an entire room of train displays, a blacksmith, recently digitized clips from four historic Norfolk and Western Railway films, and tons of other activities. Purchasing timed tickets ($10 to $17) in advance is strongly encouraged.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

A small Southern town’s Christmas pageant faces cancellation after the death of the show’s driving force, but old friends unite to bring the holiday tradition to fruition in the Virginia Repertory Theatre production of “The Silver Belles,” which opens Black Friday and runs through Dec. 31 at the November Theatre. “Silver Belles” has a universal appeal, according to director Susan Sanford. “I think one of my favorite things about the show is that it has so much heart in it,” she says in a promotional video. “People are really going to be able to recognize themselves and recognize traditions.” Tickets start at $39.

—Tharon Giddens, Copy Editor-at-large

Charlottesville jammers Kendall Street Company bring an eclectic set of jazz-rock tunes to The Broadberry for the eighth annual Turkey Jam on Saturday, Nov. 25. Fresh off the release of their new album, “Separation95,” the group jumps between up-tempo face-melters and laid-back grooves influenced by mighty jam bands such as Umphrey’s McGee and the Grateful Dead. If it’s your first time seeing a live jam band, expect the songs to run long and get funky. The concert starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $20.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Start a new holiday tradition this year at Light up the Tracks, the Downtown Ashland Association’s annual winter celebration. Stroll along historic downtown Main Street — following the railroad tracks — illuminated in a mile-long display of holiday lights and savor the old-fashioned charm. Shop locally owned boutiques for stocking stuffers and gifts, recharge at one of the local restaurants, or participate in numerous special events planned throughout the season. It’s like visiting one of the quaint villages featured in Hallmark holiday movies. The festivities continue through Jan. 1.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.