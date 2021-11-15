River City Roundup

The days may be growing shorter, but our list of events and happenings isn’t. In the days ahead, there’s the Richmond Symphony at a brewery, a drive-thru light show at the raceway, a night at the opera, a book signing with former City Councilmember Chuck Richardson and a Christmas play. Have a good week!

Learn something you didn’t know about George Washington through the Library of Virginia’s Weinstein Author Series online on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. Best-selling author Alexis Coe will speak about “You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington.” Coe is a historian and one of the few women who have taken on G.W. as a subject. She gives an unvarnished account of a man, not a monument. Raised by a single mother, Washington went on to enslave men and women, fight for liberty, and lose more battles than he won. He was a person who, she writes, “sometimes did great things and sometimes did awful things, and we have actual examples.” She also lists the diseases he survived and his likes/dislikes, including an aversion to slapstick comedy. Free with online registration.

—Harry Kollatz, Senior Writer

Start off the yuletide season with a performance of “A Christmas Kaddish” by the Richmond Triangle Players at the Robert B. Moss Theatre in Scott’s Addition. The brand-new holiday musical, inspired by “A Christmas Carol” and other holiday classics, is set in a hospital and features a nonbinary couple — Jay, who is just ready to give up on life, and Leigh, who isn’t — whose memories of past Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations remind them what the spirit of the season is all about. Directed by Nora Ogunleye and Lucian Restivo, the production stars Emily Berry, Claire Bronchick, Amber Martinez and Eddie Webster and features a musical score by Levi Meerovich. “A Christmas Kaddish” opens with low-priced previews on Nov. 17 and 18 and runs through Dec. 18.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

RVA never ceases to amaze me, so the Richmond Symphony putting on a concert inside a barrel room shouldn’t be a surprise. On Thursday, Nov. 18, the largest performing arts organization in Central Virginia visits one of the city’s beer pioneers, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, for a casual evening of music and pints. The hour-plus concert at Hardywood’s Ownby Lane location is part of the brewery’s 10th anniversary celebration. Tickets are $15, and seating is limited. P.S.: Hardywood now has an on-site kitchen dedicated to pizza and led by Heritage and Nota Bene alums.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

My Nana, Mary Alice Taylor, loved her some Chuck Richardson. In her eyes, the former Richmond City Council representative, with his slicked back hair and deep voice, could do no wrong. He certainly had a way with his elderly constituents, but the politician was far from perfect, and his weaknesses became front-page news. He’s written a book about his triumphs and struggles, “Cease Fire, Cease Fire! Councilman Chuck — A Hero(in) Addiction,” and will discuss it with Victor Mackenzie Jr., executive director of The Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia (SAARA) on Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Branch of the Richmond Public Library. The event is free to the public (and Nanas).

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Virginia Opera presents a fresh adaptation of “La Bohème: Rodolfo Remembers,” by Keturah Stickann and Bruce Stasyna at the Carpenter Theatre this weekend. The timeless drama follows the now-successful writer and poet Rodolfo as he reminisces about his youth. Travel back in time with Rodolfo (Matthew Vickers) to a winter in Paris spent with his poor, starving artist friends, where he unexpectedly meets Mimì (Raquel González), the love of his life. Reminisce with Rodolfo on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $130.

—Micaela Coelho, Editorial Intern

It’s the week before Thanksgiving, but if you can’t wait to get your holiday season in gear, the Richmond Holiday Light Show opens Friday, Nov. 19, at the Richmond Raceway. It’s a 20-minute or so drive through, with displays synchronized to seasonal tunes, happening from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30. It’s $23 for a carload for a particular night, or $35 for multiple nights.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

Musician and hip-hop artist Tennishu performs at Firehouse Theatre Nov. 20.

performs at Firehouse Theatre Nov. 20. “Of Mud & Blood,” an exhibition of collaborative works by ceramicists and tattoo artists, continues at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond through Jan. 9.

