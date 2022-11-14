River City Roundup

This week in the River City, we’ve got exhibitions at Gallery5 and The Branch Museum, a festival of films made by Native Americans at the VMFA and a bake-off for a cause. Enjoy!

The stories of Native Americans have been historically underrepresented and misinterpreted in American history. This week, there’s a chance to hear their side of the story. The Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival features over 20 short films and documentaries made by Indigenous people, about Indigenous people, aiming to reverse the oversimplification and inaccuracies surrounding Native Americans in film. The sixth annual festival is set for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Leslie Cheek Theater from Nov. 18-20. Ticket prices vary.

—Gray Pershing, Editorial Intern

Art created through the application of artificial intelligence confuses, disturbs and, on occasion, astounds. The exhibition at Gallery5, “Ai See You,” on view through Nov. 26, poses the question about whether AI is the evolution of a painter’s brush or a complete disruption and redefinition of art itself. The show features work by Jeremy Mazza, Wes McLaughlin, Rachel Sheeran, Tyler Rhodes, Jeff Hall, Daniel Davis, Momin Khan, Akash Chatterjee and Ginna Lambert.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

A new exhibit at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design takes a look at the history of font design through the work of typographer Tré Seals, founder of the Vocal Type design studio. “Characters: Type + Progress” focuses on the stories behind seven Vocal Type (VTC) fonts: Harriet, Ruby, Spike, Bayard Martin, Marsha and Kaepernick — each inspired by significant people in history. The type design for VTC Harriet, named for Harriet Tubman, for example, was inspired by quilting symbology used along the Underground Railroad. The origin of VTC Bayard, named for civil rights organizer Bayard Rustin, can be traced to the sans-serif typeface on signs from the 1963 March on Washington. The exhibition is on view through March 12, 2023; suggested admission is $5.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The Great RVA Bake Off is back after a pandemic-induced hiatus, pairing local celebrities such as Katie Ukrop and Robey Martin with members of the Tablespoons Bakery Cookie Crew. Employing young adults with developmental disabilities, Tablespoons Bakery is an extension of the nonprofit The Next Move Program. The bakery evolved from a farmers market treat stand to a traveling cookie camper and, at the end of last year, a brick-and-mortar operation. Swing by the bakery Saturday, Nov. 19, for the friendly competition, with judging from Jared Golden, co-founder of Richmond Restaurant Group; Keya Wingfield of Keya & Co.; Ken Lowrie, executive chef of The Westwood Club; and yours truly. Tickets start at $30, and proceeds benefit Tablespoons Bakery.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

Country legend Crystal Gayle comes to Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre Nov. 17.

Royal Comedy 2022 features comedians Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Ali Siddiq at the Altria Theater Nov. 18.

VA ComiCon returns to the Richmond Raceway Complex Nov. 19.

