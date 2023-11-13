River City Roundup

Life’s a party in Richmond this week. Ethiopian cafe Buna Kurs is hosting an anniversary soiree, the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart is celebrating Mozart, and the Visual Arts Center of Richmond is welcoming the holidays with its annual Craft + Design show at Main Street Station. Plus, look for “stellar” events at Firehouse Theatre and the Altria Theater. Enjoy!

As a resident company of The Firehouse Theatre, 5th Wall Theatre presents “Lonely Planet” through Nov. 26. The play follows Jody and Carl, who have been losing friends amid the AIDS epidemic; when the agoraphobic Jody needs an AIDS test himself, Carl works to convince him that it’s OK for him to leave the confines of his store to receive care. The performances mark the first collaboration with The Firehouse Theatre as well as the first production since the death of founding artistic director Carol Piersol earlier this year. Tickets are $35.

They’re going fast, but tickets are still available to hear Neil deGrasse Tyson speak at the Altria Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 15. “Your personal astrophysicist,” as he describes himself, and host of the popular podcast and radio show “StarTalk,” Tyson explores everything from extraterrestrials to the future of Earth. His recently released book, “Starry Messenger,” is a wake-up call to the cultural and political factions battling for communities and nations. The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $39.50 to $250.

I’m a big supporter of a monthlong birthday celebration, and Ethiopian cafe Buna Kurs agrees. The Jackson Ward eatery recently hit its one-year mark and has been commemorating the anniversary with a series of edible events. The culminating festivities take place on Friday, Nov. 17, with a night of Dance & Dessert. If you’re unfamiliar with the family-run African breakfast and lunch spot, this is a prime opportunity to get acquainted. Experience a traditional Ethiopian dance performance paired with a spread of treats, and be sure to try tej, an Ethiopian honey wine similar to mead, available for purchase.

Maybe you experienced through the 1984 film “Amadeus” five quotations of Mozart’s “Requiem” in D minor. The renowned work, unfinished at the composer’s death, is shrouded in some mystery in part by efforts to finish what Wolfie started. You can experience the “Requiem” at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Nov. 17 during a free concert by the Sacred Heart choir and Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble; they’ll be performing a version by Mozart scholar and musician Robert Levin. Reservations are encouraged.

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s annual exhibition of museum-caliber crafts, Craft + Design returns to Main Street Station Nov. 17-19. Now in its 59th year, the show features ceramics, textiles, glass, wood, metal, lighting, wearable art and jewelry by more than 150 artists from across the country. Stop by the R•Home design center, featuring vignettes created by Richmond decorators Geraldine Duskin and Diana Mathews, and another with Ethan Allen, for ideas on displaying crafts at home. Tickets are $10 to $90.

Other Suggestions

Virginia Commonwealth University hosts a public awards ceremony on Nov. 13 at the James Branch Cabell Library recognizing author Tess Gunty, recipient of the VCU Cabell First Novelist Award.

Kings Dominion’s WinterFest opens Nov. 17 and continues through Dec. 31.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah returns to his home state for four performances at Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club, Nov. 17-18.

The Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival screens at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Nov. 17-19.

“Southern Exposure,” featuring paintings by Robert Winne, opens at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education on Nov. 17 and continues through Jan. 14.

Cadence theater company partners with Virginia Repertory Theatre to present “The Thanksgiving Play,” continuing through Nov. 19.

