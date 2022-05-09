River City Roundup

In the days ahead, there’s dance from the Richmond Ballet; flower arranging from the Garden Club of Virginia; music from the Richmond Symphony, the Cowboy Junkies and the Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra; and The Black Vegan Experience at the Diamond. Enjoy the week!

Richmond Ballet’s Studio Four showcases two compelling performances from May 10-15. “Echoing Past,” choreographed by Stoner Winslett, follows a woman finding the strength to reflect on her past and continue her journey. The piece emphasizes the power of women with music composed by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel and performed by Joanne Kong. “What’s Going On,” choreographed by Val Caniparoli, brings societal issues to the stage as dancers perform to protest songs. Tickets start at $25.

The Garden Club of Virginia offers a flower arranging demonstration by the world-renowned British floral designer Paula Pryke on Thursday, May 12, at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The London-based designer’s innovative floral designs have been embraced in the United Kingdom, Korea, China and South America. A prolific author, Pryke has written 16 books on floral design that have been translated into over 13 languages. The floral demonstration is $75. Order a boxed lunch and stay for “Lunch With Paula” for $22.

Calling all health-conscious and herbivorous eaters, or those looking to expand their palates: On Saturday, May 14, The Black Vegan Experience returns for its second annual plant-powered celebration at the Diamond. The vendor lineup includes Nu Vegan — a Washington, D.C.-based mobile venture turned brick-and-mortar restaurant with a handful of locations, including one in Richmond — plus Africanne on Main, and food trucks D’Vine Creations and Bizarre Vegan Cuisine. While eating is always my focus, the event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will also feature discussions on nutrition plus live music and other activities. Ticket prices vary.

After two postponements — blame them on the dark side — the Richmond Symphony will present the music of George Lucas’ “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” at the Altria Theater on Sunday, May 15. The symphony will accompany a screening of the film, performing John Williams’ famous scores live. A new performance has been added, offering two chances to experience “the force” at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $100.

Often hypnotic and always haunting, Cowboy Junkies craft unique soundscapes that seem to exist in and out of time. The Canadian natives are also fearless in taking the songs of others and crafting something that’s fiercely unique. That approach is exemplified in their take on the Gram Parsons and Ric Grech tune “Ooh Las Vegas,” a song from an album of covers, “Songs of the Recollection,” released in late March. They’re on the road, including a stop at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell. Tickets are $30 to $45.

The Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates a half-century of making beautiful music with a free concert at 4 p.m. on May 15 at St. Christopher’s School’s Ryan Recital Hall & Arts Center. The volunteer organization is presenting an original work, “Millennium Canons” by composer Kevin Puts. Then the RPO, with members of the Central Virginia Masterworks Chorale and Richmond Concert Chorale, performs Beethoven’s glorious Ninth Symphony, which includes the spirit-lifting “Ode to Joy.” At 3 p.m., RPO Music Director Peter Wilson and VPM Music’s Mike Goldberg discuss the compositions. Couldn’t we all use a little of the Ludwig van right about now?

