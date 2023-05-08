River City Roundup

Celebrate Mom with an outing she’ll absolutely love this Mother’s Day. There’s not one, but two maternally focused teas to check out locally, and a home and garden tour. Also this week, we have a heavy metal concert, an e-cycling event, a book discussion and the return of the Powhatan County Fair and the Fan District Arts Stroll. Enjoy!

If you’re ready to rock like me, then there’s good news because summer music season is officially here. Popular RVA concert series Virginia Credit Union Live kicks off May 9 with a visit from The Mega-Monsters Tour. Headlining are Grammy Award-winning metal band Mastodon and French heavy metal artists Gojira. Both bands released new albums in 2021: Mastodon’s “Hushed and Grim” and Gojira’s “Fortitude.” They’ll be joined by special guest band Lorna Shore. Tickets to the all-ages show at Richmond Raceway are $50 to $56.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The third annual Fan District Arts Stroll, free and open to the public, sets off with more than 100 individuals and groups, and 10 musical acts across two evenings (4 to 8 p.m.) May 11 and 12, through the 1900 and 2600 blocks of Hanover and Grove avenues. The event began as a sign of renewing activity in 2020 by Greg and Sally Holzgrefe. The arts roster includes oil paintings by Lorenzo Gibson, Theodora Miller’s mixed media and the jewelry of Kellita Wooten. There’ll be screenprinting by Studio Two Three and clay demonstrations courtesy the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Music accompaniment includes jazz by the Sweet Potatoes and harps of the GreenSpring International Academy of Music. Partial proceeds support neighborhood schools, parks and culture.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

In 1996, two women with considerable backwoods experience were found murdered in a remote campsite in Shenandoah National Park. Upon discovering conflicting evidence, award-winning journalist Kathryn Miles made it a personal quest to find out who these women were and how they were killed. The result was her book “Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders.” On May 11, Miles will discuss her work at the Library of Virginia, kicking off the Carole Weinstein Author Series. She will talk about her extensive investigation, with her unprecedented access to crucial crime-scene forensics and key witnesses, and why she believes the FBI arrested the wrong man. The event is free, but registration is required.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

The Powhatan County Fair has been drawing generations of people out to enjoy rides, games, shows and calorie-laden treats almost continuously since 1919. The three-day fair, May 12-14, can be a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend. It’s an opportunity to win your sweetheart a giant stuffed animal you will wonder how to get home, and it’s the perfect place to feel a little bit like a kid again. I love that, in addition to staples like carnival rides, a petting zoo and fair foods, organizers bring in new entertainment acts each year. This year’s live music lineup includes The Sugar Hollows, Laid Back & Chill Band, and the Scott Cochran Band. Admission and parking are free.

—Laura McFarland, Lifestyle Editor

When my husband and I combined households a while back, we took a pickup truck full of old electronics to the recycle center — the castoffs of four kids and a decade of tech upgrades. If your closets are similarly stacked with outdated electronics, including printers, speakers, phones, VCRs — almost anything with a plug — plan your spring cleaning for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, when the city of Richmond is holding E-Cycle Day at Broad Rock Sports Complex. They’ll be accepting old electronics, household hazardous waste items (pesticides, oil paint, bug spray, etc.) and documents for shredding. Note, you must be a city of Richmond resident, and some rules and fees apply.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

After lunch with my family, I’m planning to round out my Mother’s Day celebration on May 14 with the Museum District Association’s Mother’s Day House and Garden Tour. Now in its 27th year, the walking tour offers the rare opportunity to enter nine late 19th and early 20th century-style townhomes and gardens. The event begins at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, where tickets must be picked up, whether purchased either online or in-person. The VMHC serves as the hospitality headquarters, offering guidebooks, refreshments and restrooms. A complimentary trolley will make a continuous 20-minute loop along the route. Proceeds from the tour are reinvested in the neighborhood and support numerous nonprofit organizations. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day-of.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

