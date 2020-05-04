River City Roundup

Well, we’ve made it to May! In addition to more virtual entertainment offerings, this week we highlight an easy and meaningful way families can volunteer together from home as well as details on Sports Backers’ newest event, which comes with a fun reward.

HandsOn Greater Richmond and Homeward are encouraging families and others to assemble nourishment kits in their own homes for distribution to the homeless. They are asking participants to commit to providing at least 10 kits to include water, soft granola bars, applesauce, pretzels, peanut butter crackers and an encouraging note, packaged in a gallon-size Ziploc bag. It’s a simple task that can make a big difference to someone who needs a lift, and it’s a way to spark meaningful conversations in your home and get younger kids involved in a volunteer activity. Sign up and get more information here.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in a time of social distancing than with a 5K walk or run? Sports Backers is staging a Taco Trot 5K, with registration open through May 5. You can print out a race bib and a virtual event badge, then run or walk those 3.1 miles at your leisure. You'll get a T-shirt printed by Triple Stamp Press later in the month. Put the social back in the moment by sharing your race selfie with info@sportsbackers.org or tag @sportsbackers on Instagram.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Hunt for a Treasure

While the COVID-19 quarantine may keep you from visiting your favorite antique shops and attending live auctions, this week there are two opportunities to enjoy the thrill of the hunt online. Beck Estates will offer antique and vintage furnishings, paintings, and accessories from a local Westham estate in its sale on Tuesday, May 5, beginning at 10 a.m. No in-person previews are available during the quarantine, but video previews can be requested. Bidding through the Beck Estates app or website is open until the sale closes, and some pieces are available for immediate purchase.

Cannon’s Online Auctions will also feature a variety of antique and vintage furnishings, accessories, and art, as well as household tools, in its sale on Wednesday, May 6, beginning at 10 a.m. You can preview the lots in person on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cannon’s gallery, 9125 W. Broad St., observing social distancing protocols. Or you can request a condition report. Place your bids on the Cannon website now until the sale closes on the 6th. Both auction houses offer delivery services, if required.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

With The Byrd Theatre’s doors closed, moviegoers are missing out on second-run screenings and special programming. However, part of the appeal of this 91-year-old theater is its opulent French Empire style architecture, and on Wednesday, May 6, The Byrd will take you on a virtual tour. Join Susan Reed, architect and director of historic preservation at Glavé & Holmes Architecture, as she describes the intricate details woven into the structure of Richmond’s beloved movie palace. The event will be streamed on The Byrd Theatre and Foundation’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

The Junior League of Richmond’s 75th annual Book & Author event goes virtual on May 7.

event goes virtual on May 7. Walk-buy Wednesdays Support neighborhood businesses in Brookland Park on Wednesdays.

Support neighborhood businesses in Brookland Park on Wednesdays. History in Your Hand While you may be unable to visit Virginia’s historic sites in person, download the Virginia History Trails app for access to hundreds of stories chronicling Virginia’s well-known, under-told and unknown history.

While you may be unable to visit Virginia’s historic sites in person, download the Virginia History Trails app for access to hundreds of stories chronicling Virginia’s well-known, under-told and unknown history. Beyond the Screen Join a virtual film discussion series sponsored by the Virginia Film Festival every other Wednesday, beginning May 6 at 3 p.m.

Voting extended! There’s still time to show the Richmond region’s businesses how much you appreciate their contributions to our community in our 33rd annual Best & Worst survey. Cast your vote by May 8 and enter to win a two-night getaway to the Gaylord National resort later this year. Good luck!

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday and get access to email-only giveaways by subscribing to our e-newsletter.