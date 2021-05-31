River City Roundup

In the days ahead, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K returns, minus the street traffic, and live music’s comeback continues with a Talking Heads tribute band, music at The Valentine and former Staind frontman Aaron Lewis at Meadow Event Park. The Memorial Day holiday is marked with a special ceremony today at the Virginia War Memorial. Enjoy the week!

Our fallen military service members are honored at the Virginia War Memorial’s 65th annual Memorial Day ceremony today. The event, which will be held in person and broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 and online, will be held at 11 a.m. at the War Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and features a performance from the 380th Army Reserve Band and an address from Kathleen Jabs, Virginia’s acting secretary of veterans and defense affairs. The event also includes a wreath-laying ceremony performed by Jabs and Gold Star Family members as well as a bell-ringing ceremony to honor the soldiers added to the Virginia War Memorial last year. Attendees should arrive by 10:45 a.m. Face coverings are strongly encouraged. If the event is moved indoors, attendance will be limited to special guests and essential personnel.

—Rodrigo Arriaza, Staff Writer/Assistant Editor

Maybe you experienced the real thing at CBGB, or you might’ve seen the concert film (“Stop Making Sense”), but you’ve probably heard Talking Heads’ eclectic and enduring sounds, and today, Richmond’s Talking Heads tribute band, Fear of Music, will burn down the house for Main Line Brewery’s Memorial Day Party at its outdoor performance space. Distancing and protocols will be followed, which means you can move and get all flippy-floppy. Doors open at 4 p.m., and tickets are $15.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

It’s not following the route for which it’s named, but the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger is back, in a modified form. Participants this year have some choices, with the 10K held over four days, Thursday-Sunday, June 3-6, and at two venues, Byrd Park in Richmond and Dorey Park in Henrico County, all done to mitigate potential COVID-19 exposure. Other safety measures include social distancing as you run and mask-wearing as you pick up your race bib (which this year is equipped with a timing chip) and as you pick up your finisher packet. Options include running both courses and a 1-mile kid run. Registration is cheaper through Wednesday, June 2.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Just as summer concerts are ramping up, The Valentine’s The Oasis: A High Noon Summer Concert Series returns. Hear local musicians fill The Valentine’s garden with live sounds every Wednesday, June-August, from noon to 1 p.m. The first concert of the season is Wednesday, June 2. The schedule of performers is TBA and is curated by Nickey McMullen, a singer, educator, community advocate and a founder of SoulForSouls Entertainment. These free, socially distanced concerts are an opportunity to enjoy a midweek break, but if you can’t make it on Wednesdays, “The Oasis: Sunday Music Matinee” will be held every fourth Sunday during the summer from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Aaron Lewis, the rock singer turned country artist and frontman of the Stateliners, performs at Meadow Event Park as part of the long-running After Hours Concerts series, formerly staged at Innsbrook. Before his solo career, Lewis was the lead vocalist and founding member of the rock band Staind. He was introduced to country music as a child by his grandfather, and his love for the genre was rekindled when he went on tour with Kid Rock. Having collaborated with Charlie Daniels on “Country Boy” and Willie Nelson on “Sinner,” he’s known for his rough sound, eschewing the pop and ’70s rock influences that have infiltrated country music. The show is Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m., and tickets are $26 to $99.

—Hunter Britt, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

The Richmond Symphony performs at Pocahontas State Park Saturday, June 5.

at Pocahontas State Park Saturday, June 5. Leah Glenn Dance Theatre presents “The Making of ‘Nine’ ” at Dogtown Dance Theatre June 5.

