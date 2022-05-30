River City Roundup

Today and in the days ahead, there’s a Memorial Day parade in Sandston, designer pet homes at Main Line Brewery, a global fashion showcase, “Love/Sick” at Swift Creek Mill Theatre and the first Daydream Fest. Have a great week!

Monday off? Check. Sunshine in the forecast? Check. A lineup of a dozen heavy-hitting Richmond-based musical acts on the same bill? Check. Tunes kick off at noon on Memorial Day during the inaugural Daydream Fest at Main Line Brewery. Stop by to catch Butcher Brown, the ensemble known for blending sounds from jazz to hip-hop, along with J. Roddy Walston’s latest project, Palm Palm; soothing singer Deau Eyes; rock quartet Deadsun and others. The party lasts until 10 p.m., and the all-day affair also features vendors and artists. Tickets are $20 to $30.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Hungry for a little small-town nostalgia this Memorial Day? Head to Sandston in Henrico County, which is hosting its Memorial Day Parade beginning at 1 p.m., featuring tractors, big trucks and Shriners. The parade begins on Williamsburg Road near the intersection with Beulah Road, and afterward there will be a block party with a bounce house, face painting and carnival games, free ice cream, even some good old-fashioned ax throwing. There will also be history displays at the recreation center (Sandston was home to a WWI munitions factory built by DuPont in 1918) and live music.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

I’ve had the pleasure of sitting down with actor, director and producer Tim Reid to discuss his Cultural Fashion Showcase in the past, and on June 3, he’ll host the sixth year of the event. The show features fashion designers from around the globe and is a fundraiser for Reid’s Legacy Media Institute, a nonprofit that helps young filmmakers. Held at The John Marshall Ballrooms from 7 to 10 p.m., the showcase is hosted by fashion designer Salome Seifu. Tickets are $50.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Hip-hop throwbacks will pace the stage at Brown’s Island on Saturday, June 4, at the 80s Was the Greatest concert. The show features lyrical legends Big Daddy Kane and Rakim, along with rappers Roxanne Shante and Sweet Tee joined by DJ Jazzy Jeff. Gates open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $90.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

As a former member of the American Society of Interior Designers, and a lifelong dog lover, I’m looking forward to attending the organization’s Barkitecture + Kitty Couture event at Main Line Brewery on Sunday, June 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. I’ll be among the judges charged with choosing the coolest of the cool, one-of-a-kind dog houses and kitty condos designed by local interior designers, architects and engineers. The event includes activities for pet lovers of all ages and their furry friends. And you can take one of the couture pet palaces home with you — they’ll be auctioned to benefit animals in need at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

“Love/Sick,” by Broadway actor and playwright John Cariani, runs through June 25 at the Swift Creek Mill Theatre. Four actors (Matt Hackman, Katherine S. Wright, Paige Reisenfeld and PJ Freebourn) directed by Tom Width present an 80-minute cycle of nine episodes that involve relationships in their various phases — and a supercenter store. For some, the premise may resemble the old comedy sketch show “Love: American Style” remade as a contemporary dramedy. The characters, Cariani says, are “desperately confident that things are going to go bad. But they fight like heck to make sure they don’t.”

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

The Virginia War Memorial hosts Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m.

hosts Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. The Richmond Choral Society celebrates 75 years of singing at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Sunday, June 5.

celebrates 75 years of singing at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Sunday, June 5. See “Aquí Me Quedo/Here I Stay” at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU through June 19.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.