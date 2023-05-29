River City Roundup

The Altria Theater is sending audiences way down under this week, when the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” stops in for eight performances. Other exciting experiences in the days ahead include the Ashland Strawberry Faire, the Richmond Shakespeare Festival, a Frank Sinatra tribute, the 45th Richmond Greek Festival and a tour of local pottery studios. Enjoy!

The Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” is one hell of a love story, coming to the Altria Theater May 31-June 4. A modern take on the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and of Hades and Persephone, the production takes place in a Depression-era, post-apocalyptic setting where two intertwining love stories take audiences to the underworld and back. Acclaimed for its songs, the show blends blues, folk music and jazz in showstopping numbers such as “Any Way the Wind Blows,” “Road to Hell” and “Wedding Song.” Tickets start at $43.50.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

With an event spanning four days, there is plenty of time to join the celebration of Greek food and culture at the 45th annual Richmond Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. From June 1-4, visitors can purchase delicious a la carte food including moussaka, chicken and pork souvlaki, gyros, spanakopita, and dolmades, with several vegetarian and vegan options on offer. In between snacking, enjoy Greek dancing, shop in the International Bazaar and tour the cathedral sanctuary. Admission is free.

—Laura McFarland, Lifestyle Editor

Enjoy a deliciously entertaining evening of theater al fresco on the back lawn of Agecroft Hall when the Richmond Shakespeare Festival presents “The School for Lies,” June 1-25. David Ives’ adaptation of “The Misanthrope,” Molière’s satire on the hypocrisy of 17th-century French aristocratic society, is a wild farce with stunning verbal banter composed of contemporary couplets, all variations on Molière’s originals. Tickets are $35.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

April saw Ashland celebrate its long locomotive history, and on June 3 the spotlight turns to the town’s agricultural side. The Ashland Strawberry Faire, held on the streets of Randolph-Macon College, showcases all that Hanover County has to offer and raises funds for Hanover County Public Schools scholarships and nonprofit organizations with the help of the Kiwanis Club of Ashland (which marks its centennial this year). Also on hand are about 300 vendors, including artists and creatives, nonprofits, food purveyors, and other businesses — you may even find some incense and peppermints, but no promises. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and trolleys are available to ride from four sites.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

I was in Palm Springs, California, last week, where I caught a glimpse of longtime resident Frank Sinatra’s home and paid my respects at his grave. Coincidentally, “Mister Showtime” Scott Wichmann brings Sinatra to life this Saturday, June 3, at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen in his show “Let Me Be Frank.” Wichmann will perform Sinatra standards such as “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “Night and Day,” and, of course, “My Way.” The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $40.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

What’s in its sixth year and involves more than 100 artisans in 22 studios? The RVAClay Studio Tour, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. The free, self-guided tour allows you to experience the variations of form and function from these makers. Along the way you’ll see demonstrations, with participants including Angelique Scott at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, Janet Lopatofsky at the Rosewood Pottery Studio and Robin Cage at her former 43rd Street Gallery space. There’s more of this work going on around here than you might have thought. And, if you like some of what you see, there are opportunities to acquire original pieces. A full roster of participants and map of locations is available at rvaclay.com.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

