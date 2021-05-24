River City Roundup

The warmer weather has led to some sold-out concerts and events, but there are still tickets available for beach-music makers The Embers this weekend plus a festival for people with adventurous palates to get their brew on. Inside, the play “Walled In” debuts at Firehouse Theatre, and the lives of the women of Wickham House are recalled in a virtual tour. Enjoy the week!

North Carolina band The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will get beach music fans shagging from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 28, at The Heritage Amphitheater at Pocahontas State Park. The lineup includes founding drummer Bobby Tomlinson and singer, saxophonist and flutist Craig Woolard, who first performed with the group in the 1970s. The outdoor performance is part of the Pocahontas Premieres series at the park, and tickets are $15.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Get to know the ladies — both free and enslaved — who inhabited a historic Richmond townhouse during the 19th century on “Women in the Wickham House,” a real-time virtual tour on Wednesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. Hear fascinating stories about the women who lived and worked there and the stark contrasts between their lives, while exploring The Valentine museum’s collection and the stunning neoclassical interiors of the circa 1812 National Historic Landmark (currently closed to the public). Admission to the virtual tour is free, but preregistration is required.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

As Gov. Ralph Northam lifts social distancing and capacity restrictions (effective May 28), Firehouse Theatre debuts the world premiere of Andrew Gall’s play “Walled In” on Thursday, May 27. It’s a poignant production choice, as the play uses material adapted from essayist Henry David Thoreau’s book “Walden,” which details Thoreau’s seclusion from society, isolating himself in a cabin in the woods — something many of us can relate to after a year of pandemic restrictions. “Walled In” follows Lester, who, while serving a life sentence in prison, finds himself thrust into Thoreau’s vision of isolation and spiritual discovery. Catch in-person and livestreamed shows through June 26. Tickets are $33.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

One of my favorite sip-focused events, Fine Creek Brewing Co.’s Wild and Weird Festival, returns this weekend. If you like to walk on the funkier side of brewed beverages, or consider yourself an adventurous imbiber, add this to your calendar. The Powhatan-based small-batch brewery will turn its annual celebration of barrel-aged, mixed-culture and sour brews into a special three-day affair and feature appearances from breweries near and far. The lineup? Crooked Run Brewing from Sterling, Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing out of Virginia Beach, Hermit Thrush Brewery from Vermont and Black Narrows Brewing from Chincoteague Island, along with locals Vasen Brewing Company, Ardent Craft Ales, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, The Veil Brewing Co. and Triple Crossing Beer.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

The commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony is Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial. Registration is required to attend in person.

to attend in person. Catch “ We Demand: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia ” at the Library of Virginia before it closes May 28.

” at the Library of Virginia before it closes May 28. A Memorial Day weekend comedy show with Danielle Wooten and Blaq Ron happens May 28 at the Hippodrome Theater.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.