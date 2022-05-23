River City Roundup

Over the coming days in the River City, there’s a chance to see TV psychic Theresa Caputo at work, a virtual chat about journalism, the return of Ashland’s Fourth Fridays, an art sale and exhibition at Artspace, a play about sibling rivalry at the Hanover Tavern, and more. Enjoy your week!

Electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso performs at The National tonight, Monday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m. The North Carolina-based couple debuted in 2014, and their latest album, “Free Love,” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2022, making them two-time nominees. Their latest single, “Sunburn,” dropped last week. Local indie-pop artist Benét opens. Evidence of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required, and tickets are $32.50 to $35.

Across the country, local news outlets are disappearing as more people get their news and information via social media. And that leaves fewer journalists to watch over local government, which can lead to all kinds of nefarious things, such as corruption and taxpayer abuse. On Tuesday, May 24, James River Writers hosts a panel discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on why local media is critical to democracy, featuring Pulitzer Prize winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams, Sharene Azimi with the Institute for Nonprofit News, and Mallory Perryman, assistant professor of broadcast journalism in the Robertson School of Media and Culture at Virginia Commonwealth University. Tickets are $5.

Whether you are a skeptic or believer, the concept of receiving comforting messages from loved ones who have passed on is intriguing. For Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC television show “Long Island Medium,” it’s also a business model. At the Altria Theater this Thursday, May 26, she’ll share personal stories, explain how her ability works and offer healing messages to members of the audience during “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience.” The performance starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $45.75 to $95.75.

When estranged siblings Bonnie and Claire need help navigating the autumn of their lives, they turn to the same person — their niece, Zoe, who has her own life to live. The Hanover Tavern production of “Bonnie and Claire” features Jan Guarino (Bonnie), whom you might remember from local furniture commercials; Melissa Johnston Price (Claire), who received a Theresa Pollak Award for Excellence in the Performing Arts from Richmond magazine in 2014; and Sydnee S. Graves (Zoe), who’s making her Hanover Tavern debut. The show runs through June 12, and tickets are $48.

Part makers market, part concert and part foodie experience, Downtown Ashland’s Fourth Fridays are returning Friday, May 27. Held every fourth Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., May 27 through Sept. 23, the event celebrates arts and culture. Check out paintings, jewelry and more from local artisans and enjoy sidewalk sales, outdoor dining and live music. This summer series is a great way to get outside and experience Ashland.

The art collection of Richmond arts icon Frances Wessells and her late husband, John Bailey, is going on exhibit and sale at Artspace, beginning with an opening reception at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27. At 102, Wessells is an enduring symbol of creativity, with a career of 50 years in dance education and choreography at both the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University. The couple were longtime supporters of Artspace, and their collection includes drawings, paintings, glass work, ceramics, wood, mosaic, stone, sculpture and prints created by Wessells, Bailey and others. The exhibition runs through June 18.

The fight for American independence may have started in Massachusetts, but it ended in Virginia. Bring your family to visit the Gaskins Virginia Continental Battalion’s Encampment at Scotchtown on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to learn more about the trials and tribulations of the first American heroes. Meet with historic reenactors and learn how the Continental Army was fed, clothed and trained during the last years of the Revolutionary War. Watch them perform drilling and training exercises and demonstrate hearth cooking and more. Admission is $8 to $10, and children under 6 are free.

