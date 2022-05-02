River City Roundup

Here’s what’s happening around town during the first days of May: Psychedelic groovers Khruangbin play their first Richmond show, the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival returns to the Canal Walk, plus a Mother’s Day tour of seldom-seen homes and gardens, and a dance festival at Dogtown. Enjoy your week!

The captivating collective known as Khruangbin makes its first Richmond appearance with a show at Virginia Credit Union Live on Wednesday, May 4. Formed more than a decade ago by Laura “Leezy” Lee (bass), Mark Speer (guitar) and drummer Donald Ray "DJ" Johnson Jr., the band is on a streak, their psychedelic, funk-tinged sounds seeping into the mainstream. Keep an eye out for our Q&A with Johnson, coming soon to richmondmag.com. Toro Y Moi opens, and tickets are $37.50 to $50.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

I’m planning to spend Mother’s Day doing what I love best: touring beautiful homes and gardens. Now in its 26th year, the Museum District Association Mother’s Day House and Garden Tour offers a chance to go inside some of the late 19th- and early 20th-century townhomes, gardens and institutions in the historic neighborhood. Tickets, restrooms and complimentary parking are available at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. There’s also a trolley if you get tired of walking. Proceeds from the tour support neighborhood nonprofit organizations. Tickets are $20 to $25.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The ninth annual Richmond Dance Festival presented by the Dogtown Dance Theatre in Manchester continues over the next two weekends, May 6-7 and May 13-14. The lineup includes live performances as well as screenings of dance on film, 23 regional and international choreographers live and nine on film. If you can’t make the live presentations, you can watch through Dogtown’s livestream. Tickets are $20.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, an annual celebration of Hispanic and Latin American culture, returns to the Canal Walk from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 7. The free event features Latin dance and music performances, plus food from Latino restaurants offering everything from tamales to margaritas, an artisan market with handmade crafts and a kids’ area for the little ones. Also included is a virtual option, with online activities, videos and digital tours.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

Lewis Black’s “Off the Rails” tour rolls into the Dominion Energy Center on Thursday, May 5.

rolls into the Dominion Energy Center on Thursday, May 5. Enjoy brews and bites at the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance Parking Lot Party on May 7.

on May 7. Commune with the butterflies during Butterflies Live! at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The Concert Ballet of Virginia performs “Giselle” at Discovery United Methodist Church on May 7, a benefit for Ukrainian relief efforts.

