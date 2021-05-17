River City Roundup

There’s music in the air and in the pods at Brown’s Island, farmers markets are open, Shakespeare’s online, and it’s time for an art-related stroll in the Fan. Have a great week!

The long-running concert series Friday Cheers is back for its second show this week. Its appearance may be a harbinger of better days to come, and Richmond is ready for them. Several of the series’ shows have already sold out, but there are still tickets left for this week’s concert, which features local rockers Agents of Good Roots and Americana purveyors Leon III Friday at 6:30 p.m. The audience at Brown’s Island will be seated in four-person pods to encourage social distancing while dancing and singing. Tickets are $60.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Market Haul

Break out those sunnies and prepare to reconnect with the array of local purveyors and makers across the region because the time has come: Market season is upon us. This time of year — before the sweltering summer heat hits — is my favorite time to visit the farmers markets. While most markets officially kicked off last weekend, being fashionably late is worth the wait, especially as farmers continue to ramp up their offerings of prime spring produce (we’re looking at you, asparagus and rhubarb).

On Tuesday, May 18, catch Agriberry Farms at the Birdhouse Farmers Market, stocked with strawberries by the crate. Pro tip: Grab a friend or two and splurge on a 5-pound box; it’s worth it. If you’re looking for a quick-hit market, that same night, Shine Farms and Real Roots Food Systems will be slinging veggies outside of Pizza Bones, 2314 Jefferson Ave., along with a small selection of blooms from Hazel Witch Farm. Entering its second year, the RVA Black Farmers Market heads to Shockoe Bottom on Sunday.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

When most people think of William Shakespeare, the first things that come to mind are his poems and lines from his famous plays. Music was a central element of Elizabethan and Jacobean stage performances, however, and on May 18, Agecroft Hall is hosting “If Music Be the Food of Love: Music in Shakespeare’s Plays,” a virtual lecture examining the use of musical accompaniment in the renowned playwright’s stage works as they were first performed at the turn of the 17th century. The talk will be led by music historian Sarah Huebsch Schilling. Among other subjects, she’ll discuss English composer Robert Johnson, who wrote so much music for Shakespeare’s final play, “The Tempest,” that he could be considered a co-author. The hourlong Zoom program begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $7 to $10.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Experience some sweet street life at the third annual Fan Arts Stroll on Thursday and Friday, May 20-21, from 4 to 8 p.m. along the 2000-2500 blocks of Hanover and Grove avenues and the 200 blocks of Meadow and Robinson streets. Meander amid visual artists, musicians, Jonathan the Juggler (you can’t have one of these events without him — I think it’s a law), a book-fair fundraiser for William Fox Elementary School sponsored by Carytown’s bbgb, plus food trucks. Event organizer Sally Holzgrefe says the stroll began as an open house for people to see her husband Greg’s latest works in salvaged steel and friend Dawn Waters’ felted-wool portraits.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

