River City Roundup

This week in Richmond, there’s art to appreciate at Crossroads Art Center and during the Fan Arts Stroll, R&B singer Will Downing performs, the Asian American Celebration returns, there’s something fishy in the James River and a virtual chat about the statues that aren’t around anymore. Enjoy the week!

Stroll through the charming historic Fan District while musicians serenade you from front porches, and peruse original works of art by more than 50 local artists, artisans and vendors at the Fan Arts Stroll. The event will be held in the 1900-2600 blocks of Hanover and Grove Avenues on May 19 and May 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. Discover original works on paper, paintings, prints, ceramics and pottery, fiber arts, jewelry, sculpture, photography, works in wood and more. Local food trucks Auntie Bings, Boka Taco, The Sweet Stop of RVA, King of Pops and The Neighborhood Scoop will be on hand.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Misinformation runs rampant, but it’s for a purpose – to undergird white supremacy and rewrite history that denies systemic racism and is more palatable to white folks. The Valentine museum is holding a free virtual talk, “Richmond’s Monumental Power Play,” on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. to explore how the power of money, politics, religion, media, education — and violence — has impacted Richmond thanks to Lost Cause mythology. Thought we were talking about 2022? We were. The Valentine’s curator of general collections, Christina Vida, leads the discussion.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Crossroads Art Center, at Staples Mill and Broad, marks its 20th anniversary on 6 p.m., Friday, May 20 with an open house and artists’ receptions accompanying its juried all-media exhibition. Crossroads began from the break-up of Shockoe Bottom Arts Center that sent packing more than 200 artists. In 2002, Jenni Kirby and James Bassfield brought their vision to a former Colonial Grocery store and it grew to 3 buildings with 25,000 square feet and 225 artists. The CAC’s diverse offerings range from workshops and classes to interior design and renting art for film and television production. This occasion features book signings and entertainment for the whole family.

—Harry Kollatz, Jr., Senior Writer

Hate crimes against Asian Americans spiked at the start of the pandemic and continue to rise. This weekend, the Asian American Celebration returns to the Greater Richmond Convention Center, providing visibility and appreciation of Asian Americans as a counter to misinformation and stereotypes that unfortunately still persist. The free event, in its 24th year, will be on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and brings together members of Richmond’s Asian American community through food, music and dance. Culture booths will reflect wedding customs and heritage from Asian traditions, the theme of this year’s event.

—Ale Egocheaga, Editorial Intern

Saturday, May 22 is World Fish Migration Day, a biennial celebration of free-flowing rivers and recovering migratory fish populations. You can join the fun and learn about migratory fish in downtown Richmond from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a variety of family activities including pontoon boat rides, fishing lessons, migratory fish education and live fish viewing. Boat rides are $20 and advance registration is required. You can take a free walking tour of Bosher’s Dam Fishway from 2:30-4 p.m. with advance registration or test your luck and try for the Big One while fishing, with rods, reels, and bait provided by the James River Park System from 10 a.m. to noon. Fish on!

—Jessica Haddad, Editorial Director

A former Virginia Union University student, R&B singer Will Downing is known for his sophisticated soul sound, as heard on his version of “A Love Supreme” and 1991’s “I Try.” He’s released more than 20 albums, hosts a weekly radio show and has published a book of his photography. Lori Williams opens for the former Panther at the Science Museum of Virginia on Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

The nation’s premiere outdoor sports and music festival, Dominion Energy Riverrock takes over Brown’s Island May 20-22.

takes over Brown’s Island May 20-22. The art of Latino artists Sila Chanto and Belkis Ramírez is on display at the ICA through June 19

is on display at the ICA through June 19 Find out what makes at facts true at the Richmond Public Library’s panel on Local Journalism and American Democracy on Tuesday, May 17.

on Tuesday, May 17. The Richmond Symphony presents Beethoven's Ninth at Dominion Energy Center May 21-22.

