River City Roundup

To get away without going away this week, check out the new summer exhibition at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, touted as “portals to another world.” We’re also celebrating global and local heritage, watching mini movies and more. Enjoy!

Burning Man art has arrived in the River City with the world premiere of “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture” at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. “Incanto” features five new works by sculptor Kate Raudenbush and poet Sha Michele, conceived as the duo searched for light and support during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The installations, which emerge from the garden landscape in dialogue with the poetry, were designed as spaces for healing and self-reflection. They invite visitors to step inside and experience them as portals to another world or another perspective. Visit the gardens during evening hours, Wednesday through Saturday until 9 p.m., for a multisensory experience within the dramatically lit sculptures. The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 and is included with admission: adults $17, visitors 65+ $14 and youth ages 3-12 $8.

Several “Lover Stories” are making their world premieres as part of the Richmond Film Network’s monthly short films series, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Movieland at Boulevard Square theater. Richmond’s entry is the brief but intense “This Is Not a Pipe” by Joshua Milowe and Zakaria Kronemer, about the fraught conditions of contemporary life. Natasha Smith of Long Island, New York, offers a tiny memory play in “Delta Love,” and the dark comedy “Social Pseudocide” by Henry Anderson of New South Wales, Australia, is a frantic meditation about a social media influencer. A Q&A session follows. Tickets are $12.

For the 25th time, the Asian American Society of Central Virginia holds its annual Asian American Celebration on Saturday, May 20. The free event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features plenty of vendors, cultural performances, heritage celebration events and hands-on activities such as crafting, henna painting, calligraphy and more.

There is nothing quite like observing a locality go all out to celebrate what it means to be a community. Goochland Day, a family-friendly affair scheduled for May 20 in — you guessed it — Goochland County, fits the bill. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade in downtown Goochland (get there early, as roads will close). Exhibits, vendors, children’s games, a petting zoo, demonstrations, live music, food trucks, a wine garden and more run through 4 p.m. at the Goochland Sports Complex. Admission and parking are free.

Other Suggestions

Ride the Bus Week highlights the importance of robust public transportation through May 20.

Four new exhibitions are opening at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on May 18.

Creative director and working artist Andre Johnson discusses “Finding Your Creative Rhythm” at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design May 20.

Yes, And! Theatrical Co. stages “The Light” at Firehouse Theatre through May 27.

