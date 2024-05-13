River City Roundup

Autumn may be the traditional season of plenty, but this year, spring is where it’s at: Whether you’re looking for art, music, theater, food, film or outdoor adventure, it’s all happening this week in the River City. See our picks below, then check out even more bountiful entertainment in our new Summer Arts Planner. Enjoy!

Genre films of all sorts employ tropes that too often reinforce outdated views of women’s autonomy — think of the classic “damsel in distress” or the “final girl” left standing in horror flicks. For the past year, Richmonder Morgan Carey has turned those tropes on their heads, instead celebrating feminine action and anger in films including “Carrie” and “Ma” through the Good for Her film series, held monthly at Starr Hill Beer Hall in Scott’s Addition. On Thursday, May 16, the series celebrates a year’s worth of female-centric cinema with a free showing of “Jennifer’s Body” (first shown on the series’ inaugural movie night) at 8 p.m. The event kicks off with the Good for Her Trivia Night at 7 p.m. and includes a slew of pop-up stalls selling handmade goods, including products from Carey’s Candlecore brand.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

One of my favorite spring events is a multiblock celebration of music, art and community set in the charming Fan District. The seventh Fan Arts Stroll, May 16-17 from 4 to 8 p.m., will feature more than 110 emerging artists displaying their wares on front lawns and 15 musicians playing from porches of the historic homes in the 2200-2500 blocks of Grove Avenue and the 2000-2500 blocks of Hanover Avenue. Discover original works on paper, paintings, prints, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, sculpture, photography, wood crafts and more. Watch family-friendly porch plays performed by 5th Wall Theatre and Jonathan the Juggler’s feats of balance. Neighborhood restaurants will be open, and a half-dozen food vendors will be on-site.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

For three days starting Friday, May 17, Richmond will show off its extreme side with the Dominion Energy Riverrock outdoor festival on Brown’s Island. While many of the competitions have a registration fee for participants, watching all the fun is free, including the Ultimate Air Dogs show, band performances and activities for adults and kids, such as bouldering, kayaking and skimboarding. Friday’s events kick off at 5 p.m., and the fun continues all day Saturday and Sunday.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Now in its 22nd vigorous year, the Crossroads Art Center presents the exhibition “An Ode to Richmond,” featuring artists working in a variety of media responding to a 2021 poem of the same name from Richmond’s first poet laureate, Roscoe Burnems. The show’s opening, 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, coincides with the center’s Open House Weekend, which will feature food and entertainment. Alongside “Ode” is a juried all-media show, “The Gift of Trees,” as well as an exhibit called “Catalyst” presented by the center’s “Encorepreneurs!” artists. All are on view through June 30.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Anytime food and raising money for a great cause can join forces, count me in. Held at the Faison Center’s Guzman Community Center, Positively Delicious — created by the veteran restaurant pros behind Comfort and Pasture, Michele Jones and Jason Alley — is making a return May 18 after launching its inaugural event last year. Part walk-around tasting soiree and part fundraiser, it benefits The Positive Vibe Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps young adults with physical and cognitive disabilities find employment and lead more independent lives. This year’s lineup is stacked and includes Alley (and his famed pimento cheese), newly debuted Shyndigz Market, hoagie spot Stanley’s, downtown cafe Wishbone Food Shop, the Indian-inspired edibles of Keya & Co., Natalie’s, and Orchard Point Oyster Co. Wines will be poured by expert winemaker, author and sommelier Andrew Mack. Tickets are $150.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The moon will be almost full, but the stars will really pop at Upper Shirley Vineyards on Saturday, May 18, when Full Moon Fever takes the stage. The Richmond-based Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover band will be rocking the beautiful outdoor venue along the James River. A special menu, wines from the vineyard and beer will be available. The gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Some outdoor seating is available, but bringing your own chair or blanket is advised. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

Punk twofer: Gina Volpe, founding guitarist of the Lunachicks, will debut material from her new solo album, “Delete the World,” when she opens for L7 at The Canal Club tonight, May 13.

The Poetry Society of Virginia celebrates its centennial anniversary anthology with a discussion and book signing at the Library of Virginia May 15.

A Canadian folk artist and founding member of the band Great Big Sea, Alan Doyle plays The Tin Pan at 8 p.m. May 15.

Maggie Walker Governor’s School seniors exhibit their portfolios, four years in the making, at Art Works’ main gallery through May 18.

Swift Creek Mill Theatre opens “Run for Your Wife,” a British comedy that follows two storylines centered around a bigamous taxi driver, on May 18.

Richmond playwright and actor Chandler Hubbard’s work “Roman À Clef” is onstage at the Firehouse Theatre through May 26.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.