River City Roundup

Things are opening up again, and music is in the air at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen and the Dominion Energy Riverrock festival. There’s also a car show and the virtual version of the prestigious Menuhin Competition. Enjoy the week!

After selling out not once, but twice, The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has added a third show for fans to experience the sounds of the Desirée Roots Jazz Trio on Saturday, May 15. Roots is known for starring in theatrical productions and touring venues to share her soulful tones. It makes sense that after a year of missing concerts, we’re all anxious to jump on the chance to experience live music from a local favorite. She’ll take the outdoor stage at The Cultural Arts Center at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets remain for the 12:30 p.m. performance.

The CARITAS Furniture Bank provides essential household items to those who have been homeless or have experienced other kinds of crises and are now working to reestablish themselves. Give CARITAS a hand by donating your unwanted, gently used household furniture and furnishings at Caring for CARITAS, a two-day event sponsored by the RVA design community, May 14 and 15 at Custom View, 1965 Westmoreland St. Volunteers will be available to help unload donations and provide receipts for taxes.

Dominion Energy’s Riverrock festival returns this weekend with a slate of outdoor activities and small-scale live performances. Events will be held May 14-16 and include trail runs at Forest Hill Park and along the James River, photo and video contests, an Adventure Race, and the Kayak Boatercross kayaking tournament. This year’s event also will feature the first ever #RockTheOutdoors Scavenger Hunt. Instead of the usual music festival on Brown’s Island, Riverrock this year will feature small pop-up musical performances across the James River Park System to accompany the weekend’s outdoor activities.

An array of motor vehicles and their enthusiasts will converge on the Historic Hart Farm in Petersburg on Saturday, May 15, for the 2nd Annual Breakthrough Car Show. The farm is part of the Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, and the vehicle show is a fundraiser for the nonprofit. The event is an open show and will be judged by participants with classes including cars, imports, trucks and military, and commercial vehicles. Parking and admission to the show is free, and admission to Pamplin Park’s facilities is half price for the day. Show off your ride if you like, for $20, with registration from 8 to 11 a.m. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last year, Richmond was poised to welcome the prestigious international Menuhin Competition to town, but the pandemic had other plans. The biennial event returns this week as a virtual competition with Richmond as its host city. The competition opens Friday, May 14, with a live concert by the Richmond Symphony, with the junior semifinalists (ages 12-16) competing virtually on Saturday and senior semifinalists (ages 16-22) showing their stuff on Sunday.

The Menuhin Competition, known as the “Olympics of the violin” attracts the world’s best young players, 44 of whom are chosen to participate in the competition, which has been whittled down to 10 semifinalists in each division. The event also includes virtual concerts by Regina Carter, Sphinx Virtuosi, Mark O’Connor and Maggie O’Connor, and others. The finals take place next Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22, with a gala presentation May 23.

Having played a stringed instrument (viola) in my youth, I know a bit about the countless hours of practice that go into such competitions and look forward to watching these talented young musicians. The competition events will be produced, streamed and televised by VPM, and you can watch on the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 website, YouTube or The Violin Channel.

