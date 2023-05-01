River City Roundup

There are many Cinco de Mayo celebrations around town this week, including the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival on Brown’s Island and an Arts District block party. Also in the days ahead, we have an antiques showcase, a bizarre market, an outdoor art and craft show, the sounds of Destroyer, and the debut of Conflux Dance Theater. Enjoy!

I’m heading to Antiques at the Tavern this weekend, May 5-7. One of my all-time favorite spring events, the annual antique show and sale benefiting Hanover Tavern features 20 hand-selected dealers offering period furnishings, collectibles, folk art, ceramics, art, books, jewelry and more. I plan to spend my Saturday there enhancing my knowledge of traditional antiques and listening in on renowned antique furnishings, artifacts and architecture expert Sumpter Priddy III’s talk, “Inlaid Furniture of the Southern Backcountry.” Tickets include preview party, general admission, presentation and combo options ranging from $10 to $35.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The 31st annual Bizarre Bazaar Spring Market offers tons of unique crafts and gifts, May 5-7, at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Find garden accessories, home decor, fine art, outdoor furniture and more. Two exhibition buildings showcase more than 250 vendors from around the country. Have a nephew graduating? Blanking on what to get Mom for Mother’s Day? This market is a one-stop shop to purchase all your gifts for this spring and beyond. Tickets are $9 for adults and $2.50 for children ages 2-12.

—Olympia Theofanos, Editorial Intern

The 52nd annual Arts in the Park returns to the Carillon in Byrd Park May 6-7. Hundreds of makers and creators from across the country converge, rain or shine, for this free event, showcasing and vending works from paintings to clothing. What began in 1972 as a small exhibition inside the Carillon evolved into a springtime Richmond tradition attended by thousands. The festival is a great time for good causes, with proceeds from artist registrations supporting nonprofit organizations including Feed More, the Children’s Museum of Richmond and Health Brigade, in addition to contributing to neighborhood maintenance.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

A new ensemble created last year by co-directors Angelica Burgos and Miguel Perez, Conflux Dance Theater is presenting its debut performance, “Inception,” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Grace Street Theater. Perez says he and Burgos founded the nonprofit contemporary dance company to reflect Richmond’s diversity and to bring the community together through the joy of dance. Company members include both college students and working moms. The name, Conflux, refers to the joining of two rivers and is both a sort of mission statement and a nod to the River City. Tickets are $20.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

A showcase of Hispanic and Latin American cultures, the 22nd annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival heads to Brown’s Island on May 6. Check out dance performances by the Latin Ballet of Virginia, River City Rueda and the Sacred Heart Folkloric Dancers. Live music features Kadencia, Kevin Davis & Ban Caribe, and a “50 Years of Santana Tribute” from Joe the Spy. An artisan market offers handmade crafts, jewelry, art and more. And two food vendor areas provide opportunities to try a new dish or enjoy a classic. The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is also teaming up with both the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Richmond Kickers for Cinco de Mayo celebrations during their May 5 games.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Dan Bejar, one piece of the Canadian indie pop supergroup The New Pornographers, is stopping by Richmond Music Hall for a solo show under the moniker of his main band, Destroyer. The show on Sunday, May 7, comes just over a year after the release of his 13th album, “Labyrinthitis,” which saw Bejar further develop his funky synth skills. He’s joined by the hyper-prolific, sad jangle pop band The Reds, Pinks & Purples. Tickets are $25, and the show begins at 8 p.m.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Other Suggestions

